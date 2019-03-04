2019 NFL Scouting Combine Team: Top defensive prospects

Quinnen Williams, Alabama

Best team fits:New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers.

Analysis: Williams led all 300-pounders (on either the defensive or offensive lines) with a blazing 4.83 40. Even though he did not participate in the bench press or the agility drills, I'm including Williams on this list, because he really impressed in the positional workouts. His extreme explosiveness off the snap was evident when coaches had players go down in a three-point stance. The thump you heard when Williams used his hands to pound pads during drills was just stronger and more decisive than what you heard with other players -- and he did not have to slow down to make that happen. I'm not sure how he'll perform on the bench or in agility drills at Alabama's pro day on March 19 -- but I don't think those results will stop teams from considering Williams an elite prospect.