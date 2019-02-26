2019 NFL Scouting Combine: Biggest questions for top four QBs

How strong is his arm? Scouts say it's good enough, but those concerned about Jones' ceiling say limitations show up when he's throwing downfield. At times, the ball seems to float. "It may be a mechanical thing more than an arm-strength thing," an NFC scout said. "It may be base, transferring weight, being able to [have] the ball explode off his hand, because you did see him speed it up at times." Whatever the cause, Jones' arm is the biggest hang-up for those scouts who have him a notch down from one or more of the other QBs. "I don't have a problem with it," an AFC scout said. "I really don't, because he throws with such great anticipation and timing." Jones completed just 59.9 percent of his passes over three seasons at Duke and some scouts do point to inconsistent accuracy, but drops were a huge problem for an underwhelming supporting cast. "I think his arm is strong. And I think he's getting stronger now," said David Morris, another Cutcliffe protege who has trained Jones since he was a high school sophomore. "Physically, he looks great. I think he feels really confident about where he is on all the throws that they'll throw at the combine -- and it should show up, that he can go toe-to-toe with any of those guys that have 'big arms.' "