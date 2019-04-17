2019 NFL schedule release: 5 takeaways, top 8 games to watch

2) The kickoff game between the Bears and Packers is a nod to the past, but the Week 1 Sunday night game that is hosted by the defending champion Patriots is a modern-day classic. The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell this offseason, but the drama had nothing to do with why they are playing the Patriots, Katz said. The league had plenty of options for the Patriots -- the Browns and Giants were among the other opponents considered -- but the Steelers are a perennial huge draw and putting them here allowed for the best overall schedule. In recent years, this matchup has had a huge late-season role in determining home-field advantage during the playoffs. But with the game so early in the season this time, it feels much more like a referendum on the Steelers' personnel decisions and on how Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger can lead them into life without two of the three Killer Bs.