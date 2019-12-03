2019 NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14

Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of the 2019 NFL season (Click here to see the full NFL playoff picture):
AFC
CLINCHED: None
BALTIMORE RAVENS (10-2) (at Buffalo (9-3), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Baltimore clinches AFC North division title with:
1) BAL win + PIT loss or tie OR
2) BAL tie + PIT loss
Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:
1) BAL win OR
2) BAL tie + HOU loss or tie OR
3) BAL tie + TEN loss or tie OR
4) HOU loss + IND loss or tie + OAK-TEN tie
BUFFALO BILLS (9-3) (vs. Baltimore (10-2), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:
1) BUF win + OAK loss or tie + HOU loss + IND loss or tie
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (8-4) (at New England (10-2), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)
Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:
1)KC win + OAK loss
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-2) (vs. Kansas City (8-4), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)
New England clinches playoff berth with:
1) NE win OR
2) NE tie + PIT loss OR
3) NE tie + HOU loss or tie OR
4) NE tie + TEN loss or tie OR
5) HOU loss + IND loss or tie + OAK-TEN tie
NFC
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (10-2) (at New Orleans (10-2), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
San Francisco clinches playoff berth with:
1) SF win + LAR loss or tie OR
2) SF tie + LAR loss
Seattle clinches playoff berth with:
1) SEA win or tie