2019 NFL free agency: Eight players who could be overpriced

Ansah was so raw coming out of BYU yet so productive in his first three NFL seasons that there appeared to be no limit to his career ceiling. That's why the last three years have been so sobering. Ansah's snaps have often been limited when he plays because of nagging injuries, and he missed nine games in 2018. He's struggled with shoulder, back, hamstring, ankle and knee injuries over the last three years. He'll turn 30 years old in May, and there is risk here that Ansah's body is simply breaking down just at the moment where he's hitting his maximum earning potential. With so many other D-line options in free agency and the draft, I'd spend my money elsewhere.