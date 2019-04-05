2019 NFL Draft's 'gold jacket' prospects; the Josh Jacobs debate

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: The most polished player in the draft, offering an array of skills that could make him a dominant player in the league from Day 1. Bosa is a refined pass rusher with a unique combination of speed, quickness and power that overwhelms blockers at the point of attack. Moreover, he displays a variety of hand-to-hand combat maneuvers that look like they were pulled directly from a clinic tape. Considering how well he has taken the tips and drills from his predecessors in the family business, Bosa could take the league by storm as an energetic rusher off the edge.