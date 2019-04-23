2019 NFL Draft: League execs, scouts, coaches assess QB class

As every scout who hit Oklahoma over the past couple years already knows, Mayfield and Murray are different players and people. "Baker has an elite skill, and that's accuracy. And Kyler's accurate, but not anywhere near Baker," said a quarterbacks coach who studied both players. "Baker's like a gym rat, everybody loves him, competitor. Kyler -- I don't think he's a big film football guy. He's just like, Hey, I'll do what the coaches say and I'll go make plays. But now, his skills, his f---ing film -- unreal." Scouts who went through OU last fall weren't surprised by the relative low energy of Murray's combine interviews, which reflected his quieter leadership style. "He's consistent," an NFC scout said. "He is who he is. He doesn't say a lot, but it's not a bad thing." Still, some were left with questions about whether Murray understands how difficult it is to be an elite NFL quarterback. "I'd be scared to death to take him," said an offensive coordinator who has met with Murray and done background work on him. "Now, he's a really good player. But he doesn't know what he doesn't know. He does not like the process of Monday to Saturday. He loves Sunday." I covered the question of Murray's baseball career, how he'll respond to adversity and his father's role in his decision-making process back in February. Only time will tell with regard to how all that plays out.