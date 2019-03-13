2019 NFL Draft: Five big questions from Kyler Murray's pro day

Murray definitely didn't do anything to stifle the rumors that the Arizona Cardinals are interested in taking him with the first overall pick. In fact, it was interesting that nobody from the Cardinals' brass -- neither head coach Kliff Kingsbury nor general manager Steve Keim -- attended this pro day. It's fair to say that both men might have needed to stick around Arizona to meet new free-agent acquisitions, but they may be waiting for the chance to meet with Murray during a private visit. Keep in mind, the Cleveland Browns didn't have any noteworthy attendees at Baker Mayfield's pro day last year, and they wound up making him the top pick in the 2018 draft. Murray still has more work to do, but this much is true: He already looks like the most dynamic player in this year's class.