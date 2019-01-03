2019 Hall of Fame finalists: Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed are locks

Tom Flores, coach: Flores is widely known as a trailblazer, and what he did for Hispanic athletes and coaches remains unquestionably momentous, but he's so much more than that. Flores was a quarterback for the Raiders in the early days of the AFL. In fact, he led the American Football League in both completion percentage and passer rating in 1960. But the reason his name is here is because he coached the Silver and Black to a pair of Super Bowl wins in 1980 and '83, the last two Lombardi Trophies won by this proud franchise. Considering he took over for John Madden in 1979, Flores achieved the pinnacle of the sport quickly. Loved by his players, Flores has always been known for having tremendous class, which won't hurt his chances of becoming a member of the Class of 2019.