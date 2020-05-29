2019 first rounder Collier 'chomping at the bit' to prove himself

Based on Seattle's actions, it became clear fairly early in the 2019 season that Collier -- who suffered an ankle injury in camp -- was going to need time to develop before he could be relied on to produce at a first-round level. In need of defensive end help in the meantime, the Seahawks made a Sept. 1 trade to acquire Jadeveon Clowney. They've since let him walk in free agency, deciding not to spend the big money to keep him and instead hope their first-round pick ends up becoming a viable replacement.

That's the point of using a first-round pick on a player. They're supposed to become reliable starters, and for the Seahawks -- a team that has shown a tendency to not use its first round picks -- they need Collier to become that.

"I just realized that missing those reps...was a big thing, especially when you're new to the league," Collier said of the impact of his ankle injury. "So I needed preseason to knock off the rust and things like that. I came in against the Steelers [in Week 2] and hadn't practiced anything in a very long time, no pad work. So I was a step behind everybody, and when I did catch a stride, there was times where I didn't play and things like that. So it was very difficult, but I learned a lot last year about myself and about the league and I had great guys around me, great coaches. I learned a lot from them and [about] what I can bring to the game this year."

The Cleveland Browns spent five picks between the 2017 and 2018 drafts on Myles Garrett, Jabrill Peppers, David Njoku, Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward. Three of those five are key players, one was an important piece in a blockbuster trade, and the other has two seasons left to prove he was worth the pick. The Seahawks, on the other hand, spent just two more first-round picks in total from 2010-2019. A potential swing and miss can hurt the Seahawks more than those teams using a first-rounder every year, or maybe even multiple first-rounders in a year, if we're strictly talking about draft pick value and return.

Fortunately for Seattle, they've consistently hit on later-round picks, most notably with the selections of Russell Wilson (third round, 2012) and Richard Sherman (fifth round, 2011). Bobby Wagner was a second-round pick. Tyler Lockett was a third-round pick. You get the point.