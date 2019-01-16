2019 East-West Shrine Game: Pivotal week for NFL draft hopefuls

Although a higher-profile prospect like Lewis is far more likely to be drafted than an underdog like Oliver, there is a high level of unpredictability. It could be said that scouts are watching for the next Phillip Lindsay, although they didn't exactly find the first one. Lindsay participated in the Shrine Game last year and went undrafted, but was quickly picked up by the Denver Broncos as a free agent and exploded as a rookie. He totaled 1,037 yards and posted a whopping average of 5.4 yards per carry, which ranked second in the NFL. Stories like that give players like Oliver a reason for optimism. Among the 100-plus players who accepted invites to last year's game, 28 were drafted. The vast majority of those were selected on the draft's final day (Rounds 4-7). But the game's director, former Atlanta Falcons general manager Harold Richardson, isn't so concerned about how many players are ultimately selected in the draft.