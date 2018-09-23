2018 Wembley Tailgate

WEMBLEY TAILGATE - 9AM TO 12:30PM
Ticketholders can enjoy a full day of NFL entertainment starting with our NFL Tailgate. Pre-game entertainment will begin 30 minutes before kickoff so we advise all fans to be in their seats for this time. Enhanced security checks will be in place so please arrive early to ensure you have sufficient time to enter the stadium.
NFL Tailgate is open to Gameday ticket holders ONLY. Arrive early for the game and enjoy all the entertainment at NFL Tailgate including A main stage show, NFL merchandise, alumni interviews, NFL interactive games, cheerleader performances, American style food and beverage and lots more! The main NFL shop will re-open post game for 90 minutes.
The NFL Walk in Super Store is our biggest merchandise tent selling all 32 teams, along with Gameday exclusive products located in tailgate. There are also a number of retail outlets including on Olympic Way, Market Square and multiple others within the stadium selling a selected range of team merchandise. CLICK AND COLLECT is available, simply order your NFL gear via europe.nflshop.com. Pick up for free at Wembley on Gameday (Clear bag policy in effect).
On sale at Wembley Stadium for the NFL London Games is the official match day programme, providing fans with all the features you need on the competing teams, along with a limited edition print for each specific game. The programme will be on sale along Olympic way, in the tailgate area and inside of the stadium. Inside each 116 page programme, there will be player and team features plus much more, so don't miss out and purchase your programme for only £10 on matchday. You can also purchase your gameday programmes here online.
MITCHELL & NESS - NFL 2018 LONDON GAMES
Mitchell & Ness is situated right next to the NFL Shop in the NFL Tailgate Area. The Mitchell & Ness team will be on hand to guide you through our nostalgia collection that spans 55 jerseys. Teams include Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles. Featuring Iconic Jerseys worn by the likes of Bo Jackson, Eric Dickerson and Brian Dawkins. For more information. Head over to their website www.mitchellandness.co.uk or check out our Flagship store on D'Arblay Street in Soho.
Download the NFL Event Pass App for free to unlock your access to exclusive NFL experiences, activation zones, a chance to win some fantastic NFL prizes and much more! For more information please visitnfl.com/eventpass.**
CLEAR BAG POLICY:
Security screening at Wembley Stadium will be significantly heightened for the NFL London Games. All items carried by spectators and staff will be carefully inspected. New security enhancements including metal detectors will be in place for this year's games so please arrive early.
Plus the NFL Clear Bag Policy will also be in place for all 3 games played at Wembley Stadium in 2018. See the Clear Bag Policy here.
COLOUR ZONES
NEW for 2018, Fans must enter the stadium via their colour zone. Check your colour zone on your Gameday ticket and on the map below.