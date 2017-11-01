2018 Pro Bowl Voting

Published: Nov 01, 2017 at 11:38 AM

The 2018 NFL Pro Bowl returns to Orlando in 2018. The AFC will battle it out against the NFC in the traditonal format, which returned last season, and feature 88 of the the league's best talent. The players in the game will be determined by a concensus of votes from fans, players and coaches. 

In the 2017 Pro Bowl, the AFC held off a heavily favored NFC team, 20-13, to win the Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Which team will earn bragging rights this year? What are you waiting for? You can impact this year's game! Vote for your favorite NFL stars here: 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jim Kelly, Emmitt Smith among 2019 Pro Bowl captains

news

2018 Pro Bowl Voting

news

2018 Pro Bowl Voting

news

2017 Pro Bowl voting

news

New Pro Bowl format produces deliciously awkward matchups

Patrick Peterson vs. Larry Fitzgerald? Yes, the new Pro Bowl format pits these Arizona Cardinals against each other -- and that's not the only awkward matchup. Aditi Kinkhabwala reports on this new twist.
news

2017 Pro Bowl presented by Aquafina - Pro Bowl Week

news

Pro Bowl is cure for what ails NFL stars after disappointing year

Losing sucks, but hanging out in Hawaii does not. After ending the season with disappointment, Pro Bowlers like Peyton Manning are doing their best to put it all behind them, Jeff Darlington writes.
news

Peyton Manning implores Pro Bowl participants to play hard

Peyton Manning knows the value of the Pro Bowl, and he knows it's in jeopardy. That's why, Jeff Darlington reports, the Denver Broncos QB demanded that his fellow participants give the game their all.
news

Aaron Rodgers out of Pro Bowl; Eli Manning replaces him

news

2014 Pro Bowl week schedule of events

news

2013 Pro Bowl rosters: AFC, NFC

Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW