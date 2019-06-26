Around the NFL

2018 Panthers to be chronicled in 'All or Nothing'

Published: Jun 26, 2019 at 07:00 AM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

In the fourth installment of Amazon's "All or Nothing" series, the 2018 Carolina Panthers are getting the behind-the-scenes treatment.

Amazon and NFL Films announced Wednesday that Carolina's 7-9 campaign will be the focus of their latest look behind the season of an NFL team. The new slate of eight episodes will premiere July 19 on Amazon Prime Video.

The "All or Nothing" series previously gave viewers inside glimpses of the 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Los Angeles Rams and 2017 Dallas Cowboys. Only the 2015 Cards made the postseason, while the 2016 Rams fired their head coach en route to a 4-12 record and the 2017 'Boys dealt with injuries and suspensions during a streaky 9-7 campaign. The Panthers are the fourth NFC team and first NFC South squad to be featured on the series.

Carolina looked bound for the playoffs in 2018, breaking out to a 6-2 record midway through the campaign. Their two losses came by one score each and their wins were epic; Carolina's 33-31 back-and-forth victory over the New York Giants in Week 4, which ended on a 63-yard Graham Gano field goal, and the Panthers' three-score comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7 should feature heavily as the high points of the season.

However, it all went wrong for the Panthers following a devastating blowout loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 10. Cam Newton first reportedly injured his shoulder in the 52-21 loss, and soon after Carolina fell into a deep slump, losing seven straight games, including six by one score. The Panthers sat Newton for the season's final two games and missed the postseason for the second time in three years.

Carolina's locker room is full of notable characters and storylines that are worth paying attention to in this series, not least of whom is Newton, the flamboyant, enigmatic signal-caller who got off to a lightning-hot start (67.3 comp. pct, 15 TDs, 4 INTs) but whose injured shoulder and diminished passing ability helped tank the Panthers' season. The injury forced Newton to undergo offseason shoulder surgery from which he is still recovering.

Other characters worth monitoring are head coach Ron Rivera, owner David Tepper in his first season since taking over for Jerry Richardson, second-year do-everything running back Christian McCaffrey, midseason addition Eric Reid, 17-year veteran defensive end Julius Peppers, All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly and his veteran partner Thomas Davis, who, due to suspension, missed the first four games of the season, his last with the franchise.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

