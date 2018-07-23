2018 NFL season: Josh Rosen among QBs set to break out

Rosen walked into a good situation in Arizona, where he'll be challenged by coordinator Mike McCoy's offense. If he continues to progress in camp and through the preseason, there's nothing that would hold me back from starting Rosen, the 10th overall pick in the draft, in Week 1. He's as capable of running the offense as veteran Sam Bradford, especially from a physical standpoint. The only concern I have about throwing young quarterbacks into the fire is whether they are mentally ready to handle the game -- something that was certainly a challenge for me in my first pro season. You have to know where the blitzes are coming from, be able to make quick decisions and deliver accurate throws. None of this concerns me when it comes to Rosen. His college tape was the best in his class when it came to decision-making and processing plays quickly. He's the guy when you look at film alone.