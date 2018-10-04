2018 NFL rookie rankings: Darius Leonard on top at quarter mark

With the 2018 regular season at the quarter mark, former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes from the first four weeks to rank the top 25 rookies in the league today.
Heading into Week 5, it's time to update my rookie rankings. This list will continue to change throughout the season, as we see more rookies given increased roles for their respective teams. I had a very difficult time sorting out the top three players on this list. They were each productive, impactful difference-makers during the first four games of the season.
Leonard has stuffed the stat sheet through four games, with 54 tackles, four sacks, two passes defensed and a forced fumble. He has incredible lateral range against the run and he's displayed timing and burst as a blitzer.
James is a game-changing defender for the Chargers. He's been their most effective pass rusher (three sacks) and he's excelled in coverage (six passes defensed, one pick).
Ridley is a smooth and explosive route runner, and he's already hauled in six touchdowns this season. He gets a lot of solo coverage with Julio Jones on the opposite side and he's making opponents pay for it.
Ward has made the Browns look smart for selecting him over the top pass rushers with the fourth overall pick. He has the speed and agility to match up with premier wideouts and he's ultra-aggressive in support.
The Browns' offense has come alive since Mayfield was inserted into the lineup. I've been very impressed with his poise and ball placement.
Barkley has flashed his home run ability as a runner and he's been very reliable in the passing game. His short-area burst is off the charts.
Fitzpatrick is always in great position in coverage and he has the size/strength to match up with bigger wideouts in the league. He offers tremendous versatility.
Jackson is tied for the league lead with three interceptions. Taken late in the second round, he's proven to be a steal for the Panthers. The LSU product has rare explosiveness and ball awareness.
Freeman has been very productive and he's displayed an outstanding combination of vision and power.
Lindsay obviously should've been selected -- what a post-draft find for Denver. He is quick as a hiccup and has deceptive strength.
Hernandez is a powerful run blocker and he continues to improve in pass protection.
I knew Warner was an excellent athlete, but I've been pleasantly surprised by his physicality. He continues to make plays each and every week.
Chubb had his coming-out party against the Raiders in Week 4. He is a violent runner and provides a little more juice than anticipated.
Chubb has 1.5 sacks thus far and he's shown glimpses of what he can do in passing situations. He should quickly climb this list as we get deeper into the season.
Smith is the second-leading tackler for the Bears. He is dripping with instincts, physicality and athleticism.
I saw McGlinchey up close last week and came away impressed with his improvement in the passing game. He's always been a dominant run blocker.
Michel carried a heavy load in Week 4 and proved plenty capable of anchoring the Patriots' rushing attack. He'll get more involved in the passing game as the season progresses.
Kirk is an excellent route runner, and I love his natural instincts to work in zone coverages.
Hurst is a consistently disruptive force on the Raiders' defensive front. He's a first-round talent.
Darnold has experienced ups and downs, but I've been impressed with his ability to escape and his accuracy on the move.
Nelson is a mauler in the run game, but he's still developing as a pass protector.
Landry came up with a huge sack/forced fumble in Week 4 to help the Titans upset the Eagles. He generates a lot of pressure with his speed and ability to bend the edge.
Vander Esch has quietly played at a very high level. He has a rare blend of size and speed, and is always around the ball.
Hughes has been a bright spot on a very disappointing defense. He recorded a pick-six in his very first NFL game.