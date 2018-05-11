2018 NFL Draft: Seven early-round picks likely to be slow starters

Drafted: Round 1, No. 14 overall out of UTSA.

Analysis: The Saints moved up 13 spots, trading away next year's first-rounder in a deal with the Packers, to secure the services of Davenport. He's still raw, though, and is facing a steep upgrade in competition from his days at UTSA. The Saints see DeMarcus Ware in Davenport -- a player from a smaller school with immense upside who can alter the game with his rush talent. Davenport might end up being that type of player, but I watched both Ware and Davenport at their respective Senior Bowl practices (Ware in 2005 and Davenport in January) and I thought Ware was clearly ahead of where Davenport was at that showcase event. Ware was a 16-game starter who recorded eight sacks during his rookie season. I'm not expecting that kind of start from Davenport.