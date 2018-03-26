2018 NFL Draft: Pro comparisons for top wide receiver prospects

NFL comp: Marvin Jones. One of the most productive receivers in college football, the 2017 Biletnikoff Award winner comes to the NFL after racking up over 4,400 yards and 39 touchdowns through four years at Oklahoma State. Washington has all the skills necessary to produce at the next level, especially in some crucial phases. What Washington brings to the table is both rare and valuable: He wins down the field and on contested catches. His college game film is littered with occasions where he adjusts to a deep throw and positions himself to win the ball in the air. No receiver in this draft class can match his ball-tracking ability in the vertical game. While Washington may never check all the boxes of a traditional No. 1 receiver, he can be the lead dog outside for an NFL team based on those two traits alone. We've seen Marvin Jones prove to be that kind of player for the Detroit Lions over the last two seasons.