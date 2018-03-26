Analysis

2018 NFL Draft: Pro comparisons for top wide receiver prospects

Published: Mar 26, 2018 at 06:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Matt_Harmon_1400x1000
Matt Harmon

Associate Fantasy Writer/Editor

Of all the storylines surrounding the 2018 NFL Draft, from the quarterbacks to Saquon Barkley, one group of offensive prospects has been the subject of more skepticism than intrigue: wide receiver. With many bemoaning the lack of Julio Jones- or A.J. Green-level prospects, it is not seen as a premier position in this class. But setting aside that impossible standard, the incoming crop of receivers is chock-full of quality depth, with plenty of players clamoring for top-five receiver status.

One such player is D.J. Moore out of the University of Maryland, who turned heads with an excellent performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. Moore checked in bigger than he was listed in school, at 6-foot and 210 pounds, then proceeded to make noise in the testing portion. Moore blazed a 4.42-second 40-yard dash and leapt 39.5 inches in the vertical and 11 feet in the broad jump, top-five marks at the position in all three drills. The public took notice, with NFL.com draft analyst Mike Mayock bumping Moore up three spots in his most recent positional rankings.

I spoke with Moore in the weeks following the combine, and he confirmed there was a little more attention on him. When I asked what stood out to him from the draft process, he pointed to "people sending links and stuff of me moving up the charts to the top among the wide receivers."

Of course, while it was great to see Moore show some objectively freaky athleticism at the combine, the evidence that he is a high-end prospect is all over his collegiate film, with his game being quite reminiscent of current Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate.

"I would say that's a good comparison," Moore said, agreeing when I ran it by him. "Watching him, he's physical, he does things after the catch that I do similar." Moore also offered up Jarvis Landry as another player who approached the wide receiver assignment with a physical nature.

As we discussed those two players, I mentioned that most NFL passing games today run through the middle of the field and, like Landry and Tate, you must be a badass to play receiver that way.

"Oh, yes, absolutely," Moore replied, with a laugh that confirmed he intends to adopt that same combative nature to his game.

Tate has racked up 90-plus catches in each of his four seasons with the Lions as their primary slot receiver, but he's no stranger to chipping in outside. Tate saw 68 percent of his targets when lined up in the slot in 2017, per Next Gen Stats tracking, but just 31 percent the year prior. Moore sees himself as a player who can execute similar assignments. "Oh, I could play all across the field, play outside or inside. It's in my arsenal to play both and be wherever the team needs me," he proclaimed when asked if he believed his primary home would be inside.

If Moore wants to become a starting-caliber outside receiver in addition to his work from the slot, he'll need to hone his route-running acumen. Luckily, he's already shown he has the potential to be that type of player, having consistently earned separation in college. The key to being a top route-runner is preparation and "just being able to run a route the same way, over and over and over again," Moore told me. He also relayed that his favorite route was the curl, which -- no surprise -- I charted as the pattern he ran most often and consistently gained separation on in college.

As to why he enjoyed running the curl, Moore said, "you can work man or zones. Work behind the zones, sit down in it, come back to the quarterback if it's man." He agreed it was his best route, which is good news for his NFL projection. The curl route is one of the most commonly run routes in the NFL -- if not the most commonly run route -- a major source of chunk passing production in the intermediate area of the field.

As with all prospects, there is room for improvement in Moore's game. He believes the key is continuing to develop as a route-runner, "coming in and out of my routes quicker than what I usually do, because I just know at the next level, they're going to be right there." Honing that quickness against press coverage to consistently earn a clean release at the line of scrimmage will go a long way in Moore's quest to become a No. 1 receiver in the NFL.

After studying his profile and getting a chance to pick his brain about the position, it's impossible not to be optimistic about Moore's chances at NFL success. It should surprise no one if he's the first receiver off the board in April. Moore told me he's had interviews with teams like Dallas, Arizona, Green Bay and others in need of a breath of fresh air in the wide receiver room.

Let's examine several other incoming rookie wide receivers and the pro players to whom they compare favorably:

Equanimeous St. Brown, Notre Dame

NFL comp: Martavis Bryant. If you really dig into St. Brown's film and overall profile, it's hard to see why he's not a consensus top-five receiver in this class. Forget the lack of final-year production -- he has it all. St. Brown separates at all levels of the field, whether by his pure athletic ability or an understated ability as a route-runner. To top it all off, he can go up and win the ball in the air and make plays with the ball in his hands. In a class full of complementary No. 2 types, St. Brown's theoretical ceiling stands out. He'll remind observers of the good ol' days of Martavis Bryant with the way he gets open deep and glides through open space after the catch.

Courtland Sutton, SMU

NFL comp: Demaryius Thomas. Before he was one of the most productive receivers in the league, stacking multiple 1,000-yard seasons in a row, Demaryius Thomas was an ultra-gifted prospect who needed heavy seasoning. Even when he got rolling with Peyton Manning in Denver, Thomas was never a detailed technician; rather, he made a living on just a handful of routes and his physical gifts. A similar career path could lie ahead for Sutton. A shockingly quick athlete for a player with his frame, Sutton shows flashes of a playing style like Thomas'. If his pro team also gives him the needed time to develop his technical understanding of the game while still reaping the immediate benefits of his raw gifts on big plays, he could bring the same type of upside.

Michael Gallup, Colorado State

NFL comp: Michael Crabtree.Michael Gallup gives off pro vibes all over his film. From the way he sets up defenders in routes to the consistency with which he makes difficult contested catches look routine, he already looks like an NFL receiver. Gallup plays strong at the catch but runs smooth through his routes to gain separation, especially on intermediate patterns. Everything is in place here for him to be, at worst, a high-end No. 2 receiver in a timing-based offense. The last player to give off these Michael Crabtree-like signals was current Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. If Gallup also ends up with a quarterback and offense tailor-made for that skill set, he might follow a similar path.

Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

NFL comp: Randall Cobb. One of the more high-profile receivers in this class after a successful career at Texas A&M, Kirk is also one of the many with a wealth of experience in the slot. Clearly an intelligent player who takes his preparation seriously, Kirk is one of the best in this class at sifting through zone traffic. That ability to pop up as an easy target in the holes of zones will ingratiate him to his pro quarterback. Don't underrate his physicality, however. Despite checking in under 6-foot, Kirk is nails at the catch point on contested throws and stronger than most of the defensive backs he competed against in college. At his best, Randall Cobb was a similar player. Back in 2014, Cobb was not only a reliable zone coverage-beater for Aaron Rodgers, but also a trusted physical targeted in the red zone.

James Washington, Oklahoma State

NFL comp: Marvin Jones. One of the most productive receivers in college football, the 2017 Biletnikoff Award winner comes to the NFL after racking up over 4,400 yards and 39 touchdowns through four years at Oklahoma State. Washington has all the skills necessary to produce at the next level, especially in some crucial phases. What Washington brings to the table is both rare and valuable: He wins down the field and on contested catches. His college game film is littered with occasions where he adjusts to a deep throw and positions himself to win the ball in the air. No receiver in this draft class can match his ball-tracking ability in the vertical game. While Washington may never check all the boxes of a traditional No. 1 receiver, he can be the lead dog outside for an NFL team based on those two traits alone. We've seen Marvin Jones prove to be that kind of player for the Detroit Lions over the last two seasons.

Calvin Ridley, Alabama

NFL comp: Greg Jennings. Ridley was the most difficult prospect for whom to assign a clear-cut comparison. He comes with a thin build and didn't show well in the jump drills at the combine, leading to some questions about his athletic ability. However, he consistently gained separation on his routes. Not only does he get open on underneath patterns, but he can shake loose on vertical plays -- he'll be a polished route-runner on Day 1. He showed some struggles with press coverage at the line and snaring contested catches, so his best NFL position may be as a flanker who moves inside to the slot on optimal looks. On the surface, he shares some similarities with current Eagles slot receiver Nelson Agholor, but his outside-route acumen lands him a Greg Jennings comparison. Jennings was both a reliable and big-play target for a pair of elite Packers quarterbacks, and Ridley should earn a passer's trust in a similar fashion.

DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State

NFL comp: Steve Johnson. Penn State puts out a strong wide receiver prospect with impressive technique on a near-annual basis. It's no shock that former receivers coach Josh Gattis ended up at Alabama after sending Nittany Lions prospects like Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin to the NFL. Perhaps the most underrated prospect at the position this year, Hamilton is set to join their ranks. He was Penn State's primary slot receiver and is an excellent route-runner. Cover him man-to-man? He'll shake free. Use a zone defense? He'll sift through it. Try and press him at the line? Good luck, if he has a clean release. Some worry about his hands, but there's more than enough evidence on film that he can win tough contested catches. Hamilton's nuanced approach to the game and all-around skill set are similar to what we saw from Johnson. A one-time seventh-round pick, Johnson posted three straight 1,000-yards seasons with the Buffalo Bills from 2010 to 2012 and was a productive role player for the Chargers in 2015 before injuries ended his run. Don't be surprised if Hamilton carves out a similar career.

Anthony Miller, Memphis

NFL comp: Doug Baldwin. NFL Network's Steve Smith implied thatAnthony Miller's approach to the game reminded the long-time star receiver of himself, calling Miller one of his "favorite prospects coming into the combine." It's against my personal code to compare a prospect to the ultra-rare No. 89, but it's hard not to trust the source here. I charted his game film, and Miller does give off the vibe of another slight but hyper-competitive wideout in Baldwin. Miller split time between playing the slot and working outside for Memphis. Much like Baldwin, Miller is far more proficient than your typical slot receiver at running deep routes and winning 50-50 balls. He carries the profile of a strong complementary option in an NFL passing game who could stuff the stat sheet with the right quarterback.

Follow Matt Harmon on Twitter @MattHarmon_BYB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL rookie rankings at Q1 of 2022 season: Multiple reps for Jets, Packers, Seahawks, three others

Daniel Jeremiah reveals his top 25 rookies at the quarter mark of the 2022 NFL season. The Jets, one of six teams with multiple representatives in the rankings, lead the way with four players on the list.

news

NFL Week 5 underdogs: Can Cowboys overwhelm Rams? Bengals to keep rolling against Ravens?

Will Micah Parsons and the Dallas defense be too much for Matthew Stafford and the Rams to deal with? Nick Shook highlights four underdogs he believes in heading into Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

NFL QB Index, Week 5: Patrick Mahomes rises to No. 1; Geno Smith skyrockets into top 10

There's a change at the very top of Marc Sessler's QB Index. Plus, Geno Smith skyrockets all the way into the top 10. Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 5: Three players who can rebound after slow first quarter of season

David Carr discusses three players who can rebound after a slow start. Plus, he updates his Offensive Player Rankings at the quarter mark of the 2022 NFL regular season. Who makes the top-15 list?

news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: 49ers vault back into top five, send Rams tumbling out of top 10

Parity remains a king in the NFL, making the Power Rankings an arduous undertaking. What is the pecking order at the quarter mark of the 2022 season? Dan Hanzus provides the full rundown, 1 through 32, with the 49ers re-entering the top five.

news

The First Read, Week 5: Q&A with Eagles' Jalen Hurts; is Micah Parsons NFL's top defender?

Jeffri Chadiha sits down with Jalen Hurts to discuss what the Eagles QB shares with Tom Brady and much more. Plus, is the Cowboys' Micah Parsons the best defensive player in the NFL? Those are just two of the topics covered in this week's edition of The First Read.

news

NFL contenders or pretenders? Jaguars, Falcons in playoff mix; Jets, Seahawks aren't postseason teams

With four Sundays in the books, the NFL standings are rife with .500 records. So, which 2-2 teams have legitimate playoff potential? Adam Schein separates contenders from pretenders.

news

Ravens preach patience after collapsing twice in first month of 2022 NFL season

Jim Trotter reports from Baltimore, where he finds a Ravens team refusing to panic as it grapples with a disturbing early season pattern. Were there reasons for optimism despite a painful defeat on Sunday?

news

Changes coming to NFL concussion protocol a needed step for player safety

In the wake of Tua Tagovailoa's injury, Judy Battista says the changes coming to the NFL concussion protocol represent a needed step for player safety.

news

Trevor Lawrence validating hype in Doug Pederson's system; third year's a charm for Jeff Okudah

After a difficult rookie season, Trevor Lawrence is realizing his immense potential in Year 2. Bucky Brooks says it's all about "the three Ps." Plus, a former top-three pick suddenly living up to the hype and a 10th-year vet who has completely transformed himself.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 5 of college football season

A trio of receivers are on the rise in Chad Reuter's fresh set of prospect rankings for the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl. Plus, a running back makes his debut on the list entering Week 5 of college football season.

news

NFL Week 4 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson shreds Bills; Devin Lloyd for Defensive Rookie of the Year!

Is Lamar Jackson about to run circles around the top-ranked Bills defense? What will Devin Lloyd do to further his Defensive Rookie of the Year candidacy? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 4 of the 2022 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE