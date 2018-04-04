2018 NFL Draft: Hustle fueling P.J. Hall's under-the-radar climb

Hall didn't mind the chase. In fact, one of Keeler's fondest memories of Hall's career came at the end of a 54-yard run in the third quarter of a blowout playoff loss to Jacksonville State in Hall's sophomore season. Speedy running back Troymaine Pope, who would be in the NFL with the Jets and Seahawks the next year, took off up the left sideline and raced deep into Bearkats territory. There was Hall -- originally lined up on the back side of the play, about 75 pounds heavier, with his team 31 points behind -- actually gaining ground on Pope and making the stop at the 10-yard line. (Check out the play at the 2:35 mark in this video.)