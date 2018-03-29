2018 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from Lamar Jackson's pro day

2) The Jaguars, Steelers, Saints are the team fits I hear most frequently for Jackson. Those all make sense and could be good landing spots for him, but the perfect coach for Jackson is the Chiefs' Andy Reid, given his demonstrated ability to cater his offense to the strengths of his QB, including a dual-threat like Michael Vick, the player that Jackson is often compared to. Reid has his QB in Patrick Mahomes, though, so I'm not expecting Jackson to end up with the Chiefs, who don't have a pick until late in Round 2 after trading their 2018 first-rounder to go up and get Mahomes last year.