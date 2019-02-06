2018 in a nutshell: One season-defining play for all 32 NFL teams

I wasn't sure why, at the beginning of the season, Hue Jackson absolutely refused to start Baker Mayfield. But who was I to question the wisdom of a coach who had amassed a 1-31 record over the previous two seasons? Sure, that's not great, but it's still one more win than I've ever had as an NFL coach, so respect. Hue was finally forced to do the right thing after Tyrod was sidelined in the first half of this game against the Jets, and Mayfield went on to energize the Browns in ways we haven't seen since Otto Graham. (I'd imagine. Wasn't alive for that.) I don't want to celebrate an injury, but it's not like we don't cite Drew Bledsoe's injury as one of the things that launched Tom Brady's career. Did I just compare Baker to Brady? You're damn right I did. Deal with it. (Hey, they did a cameo together in that NFL 100 ad, so you have to give me that.)