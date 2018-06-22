2018 fantasy football mock draft No. 2: 10-team, PPR

Summer is officially upon us and soon millions of people across the world will begin day-dreaming about winning a fantasy championship this fall. Draft guides will be purchased. Articles will be consumed. Rankings will be scrutinized. And hopefully, countless mock drafts will be performed (all on NFL.com, of course).
Seeing as it'd been over a month since our last mock, we figured it was high time to rally the troops and run another practice draft for your reading pleasure. We could have ventured outside and seen the world, but instead, we stayed locked up inside with our computers, finishing this mock just for you jackals online clamoring for more content. (Just kidding, we love all of you and thank you for reading and following our work!)
The PPR scoring, 10-team, 16-round mock draft consisted of our best analysts and writers from NFL Fantasy LIVE and NFL.com. Teams did not need to draft a full roster, so several teams went without a kicker or defense. I provide some brief thoughts about most rounds below and have included the FULL teams for each drafter at the bottom of the article.
Now, with that out of the way, let's get to it.
Draft order
- Cynthia Frelund (@cfrelund) - NFL Fantasy LIVE analytics expert
- T.J. Hernandez (@TJHernandez) - Director of DFS, 4for4.com
- Alex Gelhar (@AlexGelhar)- NFL Fantasy Writer/Editor
- Graham Barfield (@GrahamBarfield) - Senior Fantasy analyst, FantsyGuru.com
- Dylan Milner (@DMilner13) - Senior producer, NFL Network
- Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano)- NFL Senior Fantasy Analyst
- Matt "Money" Smith (@MattMoneySmith)- NFL Fantasy LIVE host
- Marcas Grant (@MarcasG)- NFL Fantasy Editor
- Adam Rank (@adamrank)- NFL Fantasy LIVE analyst
- James Koh (@JamesDKoh) - NFL Fantasy LIVE host
ROUND 1
- Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (RB1) - Frelund
- Le'Veon Bell, Steelers (RB2) - Hernandez
- Todd Gurley, Rams (RB3) - Gelhar
- David Johnson, Cardinals (RB4) - Barfield
- Antonio Brown, Steelers (WR1) - Milner
- Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB5) - Fabiano
- Kareem Hunt, Chiefs (RB6) - Money
- DeAndre Hopkins, Texans (WR2) - Grant
- Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB7) - Rank
- Odell Beckham Jr., Giants (WR3) - Koh
This was the first time I've seen Zeke go before Bell/Gurley in a mock, but this is exactly what mocks are for: testing things out. Zeke is going to have to carry the Cowboys offense this year and that could turn into an epic fantasy campaign.
ROUND 2
- Michael Thomas, Saints (WR4) - Koh
- Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR5) - Rank
- Julio Jones, Falcons (WR6) - Grant
- Melvin Gordon, Chargers (RB8) - Money
- Dalvin Cook, Vikings (RB9) - Fabiano
- Devonta Freeman, Falcons (RB10) - Milner
- Leonard Fournette, Jaguars (RB11) - Barfield
- Davante Adams, Packers (WR7) - Gelhar
- A.J. Green, Bengals (WR8) - Hernandez
- Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR9) - Frelund
ROUND 3
- Adam Thielen, Vikings (WR10) - Frelund
- Jerick McKinnon, 49ers (RB12) - Hernandez
- Christian McCaffrey, Panthers (RB13) - Gelhar
- LeSean McCoy, Bills (RB14) - Barfield
- Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE1) - Milner
- T.Y. Hilton, Colts (WR11) - Fabiano
- Rob Gronkowski, Patriots (TE2) - Money
- Jordan Howard, Bears (RB15) - Grant
- Tyreek Hill, Chiefs (WR12) - Rank
- Deshaun Watson, Texans (QB1) - Koh
Jerick McKinnon may end up as a second-round lock come August. His athletic profile combined with Kyle Shanahan's RB-friendly offense have fantasy analysts salivating at his potential. Don't forget, Carlos Hyde was the RB8 in PPR and RB11 in standard last year for a 49ers offense that didn't boast the talent it does now. T.Y. Hilton worries me at this point in drafts. If Andrew Luck is back under center for a full 16 games, a WR11 asking price for Hilton isn't that outrageous. However, with questions still swirling around Luck's health and outlook, I'd err on the side of caution when it comes to drafting Hilton -- especially if there are guys like Stefon Diggs, Larry Fitzgerald, and Doug Baldwin still on the board.
ROUND 4
- Jay Ajayi, Eagles (RB16) - Koh
- Stefon Diggs, Vikings (WR13) - Rank
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers (WR14) - Grant
- Josh Gordon, Browns (WR15) - Money
- Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals (WR16) - Fabiano
- Brandin Cooks, Rams (WR17) - Milner
- Doug Baldwin, Seahawks (WR18) - Barfield
- Allen Robinson, Bears (WR19) - Gelhar
- Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB17) - Hernandez
- Golden Tate, Lions (WR20) - Frelund
Eight of the 10 picks in this round were wide receivers, which really just speaks to how drafters are tending to favor running backs early in 2018. I wrote a bit about how you can use this to your competitive advantage in drafts during my recent Mock Draft Monday exercise.
ROUND 5
- DeVante Parker, Dolphins (WR21) - Frelund
- Demaryius Thomas, Broncos (WR22) - Hernandez
- Marvin Jones, Lions (WR23) - Gelhar
- Zach Ertz, Eagles (TE3) - Barfield
- Ronald Jones, Buccaneers (RB18) - Milner
- Kenyan Drake, Dolphins (RB19) - Fabiano
- Sony Michel, Patriots (RB20) - Money
- Derrius Guice, Redskins (RB21) - Grant
- Rashaad Penny, Seahawks (RB22) - Rank
- Jimmy Graham, Packers (TE4) - Koh
I talked about this on the latest episode of the NFL Fantasy LIVE podcast, but I want to give some more love to Marvin Jones here as well. Jones is quickly becoming one of my favorite mid-round picks as a WR2 or WR3. He was a top-12 fantasy wide receiver last year in both PPR and standard formats and he only saw 107 targets. Granted, he benefited from some good touchdown luck, as he was one of just eight wide receivers to score a touchdown on more than eight percent of their targets (min. 50 targets). While that pace may be tough to keep up, he could see more volume thanks to the departure of Eric Ebron this offseason and his 86 targets. Kenny Golladay certainly could command more looks, but Jones shouldn't see a true downtick in volume. He's a solid bet to return value in this range.
ROUND 6
- Derrick Henry, Titans (RB23) - Koh
- Duke Johnson, Browns (RB24) - Rank
- Alshon Jeffery, Eagles (WR24) - Grant
- Aaron Rodgers, Packers (QB2) - Money
- Amari Cooper, Raiders (WR25) - Fabiano
- Jarvis Landry, Browns (WR26) - Milner
- Chris Hogan, Patriots (WR27) - Barfield
- Lamar Miller, Texans (RB25) - Gelhar
- Michael Crabtree, Ravens (WR28) - Hernandez
- Carson Wentz, Eagles (QB3) - Frelund
I'm finding myself drafting Lamar Miller almost automatically if he falls this far in drafts. He has little competition for touches and averaged around 15 PPR fantasy points per game in Deshaun Watson's starts last year. He's not going to draw any "Oooohs" or "Aaaaahs" on draft day, but he'll be a relatively stable weekly contributor.
ROUND 7
- Corey Clement, Eagles (RB26) - Frelund
- Mark Ingram, Saints (RB27) - Hernandez
- Alex Collins, Ravens (RB28) - Gelhar
- Dion Lewis, Titans (RB29) - Barfield
- Marlon Mack, Colts (RB30) - Milner
- Royce Freeman, Broncos (RB31) - Fabiano
- Will Fuller, Texans (WR29) - Money
- Tevin Coleman, Falcons (RB32) - Grant
- Evan Engram, Giants (TE5) - Rank
- Corey Davis, Titans (WR30) - Koh
I love all of the backs that went in this round except for Corey Clement. I really like Clement as a deep sleeper, but Round 7 feels way too rich for my blood.
ROUND 8
- Aaron Jones, Packers (RB33) - Koh
- Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR31) - Rank
- Sterling Shepard, Giants (WR32) - Grant
- Kerryon Johnson, Lions (RB34) - Money
- Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos (WR33) - Fabiano
- Isaiah Crowell, Jets (RB35) - Milner
- Pierre Garcon, 49ers (WR34) - Barfield
- Greg Olsen, Panthers (TE6) - Gelhar
- Devin Funchess, Panthers (WR35) - Hernandez
- Kyle Rudolph, Vikings (TE7) - Frelund
ROUND 9
- Trey Burton, Bears (TE8) - Frelund
- Marquise Goodwin, 49ers (WR36) - Hernandez
- Randall Cobb, Packers (WR37) - Gelhar
- Robert Woods, Rams (WR38) - Barfield
- Sammy Watkins, Chiefs (WR39) - Milner
- Delanie Walker, Titans (TE9) - Fabiano
- Jordy Nelson, Raiders (WR40) - Money
- Julian Edelman, Patriots (WR41) - Grant
- Russell Wilson, Seahawks (QB4) - Rank
- Marshawn Lynch, Raiders (RB36) - Koh
I drafted Randall Cobb confidently here even though I already have Davante Adams on my roster. That may sound counter-intuitive, but we've seen many examples in recent years of multiple wide receivers thriving in fantasy football from the same offense. Golden Tate and Marvin Jones. Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. And just two years ago, Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams. Having more players on your roster catching passes from Aaron Rodgers is never a bad thing.
ROUND 10
- D.J. Moore, Panthers (WR42) - Koh
- Calvin Ridley, Falcons (WR43) - Rank
- Nick Chubb, Browns (RB37) - Grant
- Tarik Cohen, Bears (RB38) - Money
- Tom Brady, Patriots (QB5) - Fabiano
- Cam Newton, Panthers (QB6) - Milner
- Chris Thompson, Redskins (RB39) - Barfield
- Kirk Cousins, Vikings (QB7) - Gelhar
- Rishard Matthews, Titans (WR44) - Hernandez
- Nelson Agholor, Eagles (WR45) - Frelund
I jump for joy every time Kirk Cousins falls to me this late in a draft. His fantasy finishes the last three years are QB6, QB5, and QB8. You could also make the argument (rather easily) that he'll be playing with the best supporting cast of his career this year in Minnesota.
ROUND 11
- Carlos Hyde, Browns (RB40) - Frelund
- Rex Burkhead, Patriots (RB41) - Hernandez
- Jamaal Williams, Packers (RB42) - Gelhar
- Drew Brees, Saints (QB8) - Barfield
- Allen Hurns, Cowboys (WR46) - Milner
- Jordan Reed, Redskins (TE10) - Fabiano
- Jamison Crowder, Redskins (WR47) - Money
- Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers (QB9) - Grant
- Mike Williams, Chargers (WR48) - Rank
- Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR49) - Koh
I love the wide receiver value in this round. Jamison Crowder could be a PPR maven, Allen Hurns is set to be the top option for the Cowboys, and Tyler Lockett is fully healthy and in an offense with a lot of open targets from last year.
ROUND 12
- Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST (DEF1) - Koh
- Josh Doctson, Redskins (WR50) - Rank
- Philadelphia Eagles D/ST (DEF2) - Grant
- David Njoku, Browns (TE11) - Money
- Robby Anderson, Jets (WR51) - Fabiano
- Ty Montgomery, Packers (RB43) - Milner
- DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers (WR52) - Barfield
- Paul Richardson, Redskins (WR53) - Gelhar
- O.J. Howard, Buccaneers (TE12) - Hernandez
- Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB10) - Frelund
The Washington receivers as a whole are falling too low if you ask me. Alex Smith is still a capable fantasy quarterback who can keep the fantasy value of his pass-catchers afloat. The uncertainty over whom he'll connect with is certainly driving down their draft prices. Someone could start climbing if we gain any sort of clarity here in training camp, but until then I'm a big fan of taking shots on the likes of Paul Richardson and Josh Doctson late.
ROUND 13
- Mike Gesicki, Dolphins (TE13) - Frelund
- Cameron Meredith, Saints (WR54) - Hernandez
- Devontae Booker, Broncos (RB44) - Gelhar
- George Kittle, 49ers (TE14) - Barfield
- Marqise Lee, Jaguars (WR55) - Milner
- James White, Patriots (RB45) - Fabiano
- Justin Tucker, Ravens (PK1) - Money
- Christian Kirk, Cardinals (WR56) - Grant
- C.J. Anderson, Panthers (RB46) - Rank
- LeGarrette Blount, Lions (RB47) - Koh
George Kittle is a name to circle if you miss out on the initial run of tight ends on draft day. He finished 2017 strong with Jimmy Garoppolo under center, averaging roughly four catches for 65 yards per game over the final three weeks of the season. He's athletic, young and could be attached to an ascending offense.
ROUND 14
- Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB48) - Koh
- Matt Breida, 49ers (RB49) - Rank
- Nyheim Hines, Colts (RB50) - Grant
- Los Angeles Chargers D/ST (DEF3) - Money
- Kelvin Benjamin, Bills (WR57) - Fabiano
- Frank Gore, Dolphins (RB51) - Milner
- Kenny Stills, Dolphins (WR58) - Barfield
- Kenny Golladay, Lions (WR59) - Gelhar
- Giovani Bernard, Bengals (RB52) - Hernandez
- Ted Ginn Jr., Saints (WR60) - Frelund
It's hard to tell what you're getting when you draft Kelvin Benjamin right now. He battled injuries and changed teams mid-season last year. However, he figures to be the clear-cut No. 1 wideout for the Bills, and that should be worth something. Pretty nice value as the WR57 for Fabiano here.
ROUND 15
- D'Onta Foreman, Texans (RB53) - Frelund
- Matthew Stafford, Lions (QB11) - Hernandez
- Los Angeles Rams D/ST (DEF4) - Gelhar
- Michael Gallup, Cowboys (WR61) - Barfield
- Jared Goff, Rams (QB12) - Milner
- Theo Riddick, Lions (RB54) - Fabiano
- Albert Wilson, Dolphins (WR62) - Money
- Javorius Allen, Ravens (RB55) - Grant
- Jordan Matthews, Patriots (WR63) - Rank
- Terrelle Pryor, Jets (WR64) - Koh
Matthew Stafford is surprisingly overlooked among quarterbacks in drafts right now. He lacks the flash of hot new things like Jimmy Garoppolo and Patrick Mahomes, but over the last three years, he's finished as the QB7, QB7, and QB9.
ROUND 16
- Philip Rivers, Chargers (QB13) - Koh
- Chicago Bears D/ST (DEF5) - Rank
- Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots (K2) - Grant
- Doug Martin, Raiders (RB56) - Money
- Andrew Luck, Colts (QB14) - Fabiano
- Dez Bryant, free agent (WR65) - Milner
- Tyrell Williams, Chargers (WR66) - Barfield
- Chris Carson, Seahawks (RB57) - Gelhar
- Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR67) - Hernandez
- Ameer Abdullah, Lions (RB58) - Frelund
Hope you all enjoyed reading our latest mock draft. The full teams are below. Tell us how wrong we all are in the comments or on Twitter. Until next time.
FULL ROSTERS
Cynthia Frelund (Pick 1)
QB: Carson Wentz, Eagles
RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
RB: Carlos Hyde, Browns
WR: Mike Evans, Buccaneers
WR: Adam Thielen, Vikings
WR: Golden Tate, Lions
TE: Kyle Rudolph, Vikings
FLEX: DeVante Paker, Dolphins
DEF: n/a
K: n/a
BENCH: Corey Clement, RB, Eagles
BENCH: D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texans
BECNH: Ameer Abdullah, RB, Lions
BENCH: Nelson Agholor, WR, Eagles
BENCH: Ted Ginn Jr., WR, Saints
BENCH: Trey Burton, TE, Bears
BENCH: Mike Gesicki, TE, Dolphins
BENCH: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
T.J. Hernandez (Pick 2)
QB: Matthew Stafford, Lions
RB: Le'Veon Bell, Steelers
RB: Jerick McKinnon, 49ers
WR: A.J. Green, Bengals
WR: Demaryius Thomas, Broncos
WR: Devin Funchess, Panthers
TE: O.J. Howard, Buccaneers
FLEX: Joe Mixon, Bengals
DEF: n/a
K: n/a
BENCH: Mark Ingram, RB, Saints
BENCH: Giovani Bernard, RB, Bengals
BENCH: Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots
BENCH: Michael Crabtree, WR, Ravens
BENCH: Rishard Matthews, WR, Titans
BENCH: Marquise Goodwin, WR, 49ers
BENCH: Cameron Meredith, WR, Saints
BENCH: Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers
Alex Gelhar (Pick 3)
QB: Kirk Cousins, Vikings
RB: Todd Gurley, Rams
RB: Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
WR: Davante Adams, Packers
WR: Allen Robinson, Bears
WR: Marvin Jones, Lions
TE: Greg Olsen, Panthers
FLEX: Lamar Miller, Texans
DEF: Los Angeles Rams D/ST
K: n/a
BENCH: Alex Collins, RB, Ravens
BENCH: Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers
BENCH: Devontae Booker, RB, Broncos
BENCH: Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks
BENCH: Randall Cobb, WR, Packers
BENCH: Paul Richardson, WR, Redskins
BENCH: Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions
Graham Barfield (Pick 4)
QB: Drew Brees, Saints
RB: David Johnson, Cardinals
RB: Leonard Fournette, Jaguars
WR: Doug Baldwin, Seahawks
WR: Chris Hogan, Patriots
WR: Pierre Garcon, 49ers
TE: Zach Ertz, Eagles
FLEX: LeSean McCoy, Bills
DEF: n/a
K: n/a
BENCH: Dion Lewis, RB, Titans
BENCH: Chris Thompson, RB, Redskins
BENCH: Robert Woods, WR, Rams
BENCH: DeSean Jackson, WR, Buccaneers
BENCH: Kenny Stills, WR, Dolphins
BENCH: Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys
BENCH: Tyrell Williams, WR, Chargers
BENCH: George Kittle, TE, 49ers
Dylan Milner (Pick 5)
QB: Cam Newton, Panthers
RB: Devonta Freeman, Falcons
RB: Ronald Jones, Buccaneers
WR: Antonio Brown, Steelers
WR: Brandin Cooks, Rams
WR: Jarvis Landry, Browns
TE: Travis Kelce, Chiefs
FLEX: Marlon Mack, Colts
DEF: n/a
K: n/a
BENCH: Isaiah Crowell, RB, Jets
BENCH: Ty Montgomery, RB, Packers
BENCH: Frank Gore, RB, Dolphins
BENCH: Allen Hurns, WR, Cowboys
BENCH: Sammy Watkins, WR, Chiefs
BENCH: Marqise Lee, WR, Jaguars
BENCH: Dez Bryant, WR, free agent
BENCH: Jared Goff, QB, Rams
Michael Fabiano (Pick 6)
QB: Tom Brady, Patriots
RB: Alvin Kamara, Saints
RB: Dalvin Cook, Vikings
WR: T.Y. Hilton, Colts
WR: Amari Cooper, Raiders
WR: Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
TE: Delanie Walker, Titans
FLEX: Kenyan Drake, Dolphins
DEF: n/a
K: n/a
BENCH: Royce Freeman, RB, Broncos
BENCH: Theo Riddick, RB, Lions
BENCH: James White, RB, Patriots
BENCH: Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Broncos
BENCH: Robby Anderson, WR, Jets
BENCH: Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Bills
BENCH: Jordan Reed, TE, Redskins
BECNH: Andrew Luck, QB, Colts
Matt "Money" Smith (Pick 7)
QB: Aaron Rodgers, Packers
RB: Kareem Hunt, Chiefs
RB: Melvin Gordon, Chargers
WR: Josh Gordon, Browns
WR: Jamison Crowder, Redskins
WR: Will Fuller, Texans
TE: Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
FLEX: Sony Michel, Patriots
DEF: Los Angeles Chargers D/ST
K: Justin Tucker, Ravens
BENCH: Kerryon Johnson, RB, Lions
BENCH: Tarik Cohen, RB, Bears
BENCH: Doug Martin, RB, Raiders
BENCH: Jordy Nelson, WR, Raiders
BENCH: Albert Wilson, WR, Dolphins
BENCH: David Njoku, TE, Browns
Marcas Grant (Pick 8)
QB: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers
RB: Jordan Howard, Bears
RB: Derrius Guice, Redskins
WR: DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
WR: Julio Jones, Falcons
WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
TE: n/a
FLEX: Alshon Jeffery, Eagles
DEF: Philadelphia Eagles D/ST
K: Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots
BENCH: Nick Chubb, RB, Browns
BENCH: Tevin Coleman, RB, Falcons
BENCH: Nyheim Hines, RB, Colts
BENCH: Javorius Allen, RB, Ravens
BENCH: Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots
BENCH: Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants
BENCH: Christian Kirk, WR, Cardinals
Adam Rank (Pick 9)
QB: Russell Wilson, Seahawks
RB: Saquon Barkley, Giants
RB: Rashaad Penny, Seahawks
WR: Keenan Allen, Chargers
WR: Stefon Diggs, Vikings
WR: Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
TE: Evan Engram, Giants
FLEX: Duke Johnson, Browns
DEF: Chicago Bears D/ST
K: n/a
BENCH: C.J. Anderson, RB, Panthers
BENCH: Matt Breida, RB, 49ers
BENCH: Josh Doctson, WR, Redskins
BENCH: Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams
BENCH: Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons
BENCH: Mike Williams, WR, Chargers
BENCH: Jordan Matthews, WR, Patriots
James Koh (Pick 10)
QB: Deshaun Watson, Texans
RB: Jay Ajayi, Eagles
RB: Derrick Henry, Titans
WR: Odell Beckham Jr., Giants
WR: Michael Thomas, Saints
WR: Corey Davis, Titans
TE: Jimmy Graham, Packers
FLEX: Marshawn Lynch, Raiders
DEF: Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST
K: n/a
BENCH: Aaron Jones, RB, Packers
BENCH: LeGarrette Blount, RB, Lions
BENCH: Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers
BENCH: Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
BENCH: D.J. Moore, WR, Panthers
BENCH: Terrelle Pryor, WR, Jets
BENCH: Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers