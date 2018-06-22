2018 fantasy football mock draft No. 2: 10-team, PPR

I talked about this on the latest episode of the NFL Fantasy LIVE podcast, but I want to give some more love to Marvin Jones here as well. Jones is quickly becoming one of my favorite mid-round picks as a WR2 or WR3. He was a top-12 fantasy wide receiver last year in both PPR and standard formats and he only saw 107 targets. Granted, he benefited from some good touchdown luck, as he was one of just eight wide receivers to score a touchdown on more than eight percent of their targets (min. 50 targets). While that pace may be tough to keep up, he could see more volume thanks to the departure of Eric Ebron this offseason and his 86 targets. Kenny Golladay certainly could command more looks, but Jones shouldn't see a true downtick in volume. He's a solid bet to return value in this range.