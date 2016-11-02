2017 offseason lookahead: Who will be on the move?

Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator, New England Patriots: As we've reported in the past, McDaniels is waiting for the right job. Given his idyllic situation in New England and the team's wide-open window for continued dominance in the AFC East, his opportunity will likely have to include an enticing quarterback-general manager-ownership troika that will facilitate sustained success. We know what you're thinking: That job does not pop up very often, because teams that have those things don't often lose enough to warrant a head-coaching change. That's why we haven't seen McDaniels jumping ship despite myriad opportunities since his last head-coaching stint in Denver. This one will be carefully planned out, but given what has happened over the first eight games of the season, some intriguing opportunities could be on the way.