2017 NFL Scouting Combine: Five most notable winners/losers

Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson: The two-time Heisman finalist continued to cement his reputation as a big-moment player with a strong performance here at the combine. Watson flashed his athleticism when he clocked a 4.66-second 40 that surprised scouts who were expecting the 6-foot-2, 221-pound dual threat to post times in the mid-4.7 range. While Watson was expected to check the box as an athlete, he showed evaluators he has the tools to be an effective quick-rhythm passer at the next level. He displayed pinpoint accuracy on short and intermediate routes, including speed outs, curls and digs following a traditional five-step drop. Although he missed the mark a bit on a few deep throws (go routes), the Clemson star was so efficient as a connect-the-dots passer that scouts will still give him glowing marks for his work on the day.