2017 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year debate: Alvin Kamara nabs most votes

I also considered JuJu Smith-Schuster and Alvin Kamara here. It was a close race back midway through the season, but Kamara ran away with this one down the stretch. Kareem Hunt is a highly productive running back and led the NFL in rushing with 1,327 yards. The Toledo product can do it all as an RB: run inside, run outside, catch the ball out of the backfield. He gave the Chiefs balance in the offense, which helped Alex Smith enjoy his best season as a quarterback. This was a tough call for me between Kareem Hunt and Alvin Kamara, but I'm going to go with the latter. For the fantasy geeks among us, he was a waiver-wire hero. But even more than that, his presence on the roster made the Saints realize that future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson was expendable. That alone should be worth some sort of accolade. Most people are going to take one of the running backs in this category, but I have to hand it to Deshaun Watson. He was phenomenal in his six starts (20 total TDs), and the Texans improved immensely when he was in the game. We truly saw his impact when he got hurt, too -- the team finished 1-9 in games he didn't start. Kareem Hunt was a revelation to start the year, but Alvin Kamara's consistent greatness, eye-popping plays and statistical success IN A TIMESHARE make him the winner for me. I'm sticking with my midseason pick, Kareem Hunt. He took the league by storm early on and finished his rookie campaign with 1,327 rushing yards, 455 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns.