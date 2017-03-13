2017 NFL free agency: Worst contracts so far

Andre Branch and Lawrence Timmons, Miami Dolphins: Signing veteran leaders that the Steelers allow to leave is rarely good business. Timmons' $12 million contract over two years could look bad in 2018 because nearly all of the money is guaranteed, and linebackers who can't cover rarely age well (Timmons is 30). Branch's contract -- three years for $24 million, with $17 million guaranteed -- wasn't too crazy in a market starved for pass rushers. But you win in free agency by looking for the nextAndre Branch, an afterthought in 2016 who came to the Dolphins at a discount rate.