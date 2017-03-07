2017 NFL Free Agency: Teams with the most at stake

The Tony Romo situation risks being a distraction for a front office that should be looking to replace three starters in the secondary and possibly two starting offensive linemen. (At least right guard Ronald Leary's replacement, La'el Collins, is already on the roster.) The team also will be looking for pass-rush help on a defense that overachieved just by being average in 2016. The Cowboys are the rare team without much cap space this offseason, so Jones will need to concoct some of his voodoo economics just to create some cash.