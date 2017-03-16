Around the NFL

2017 NFL Draft: Who will take a QB in the first round?

Published: Mar 16, 2017 at 01:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

It happens every year.

Quarterback-needy teams spout false promises about snagging the "best player available" in the draft, only to swing and miss on a signal caller who should have been taken rounds later -- or not at all.

Recall 2011, a ridiculous year that saw the Titans reach at No. 8 for Jake Locker. Minutes later, the Jaguars snagged Blaine Gabbert at No. 10 before the Vikings "landed" Christian Ponder at No. 12. None of those humans are viable starters today.

This year's class of passers is widely regarded as an underwhelming bunch. With no evolutionary version of Andrew Luck on tap, teams with voids under center went hard after quarterbacks in free agency. While trade winds still swirl around Kirk Cousins and Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers appear content to ride into next season with Brian Hoyer as their No. 1. The Bears, meanwhile, just spent major coin on Mike Glennon.

The early machinations of the new league year spell bad news for this year's draft-eligible quarterbacks, but at least a few teams are bound to take a swing in Round 1 -- right?

Here's our list of who might pull the trigger over the first 32 picks:

1) Cleveland Browns

Pass rusher Myles Garrett is all but guaranteed to go No. 1 overall, but the Browns are a logical candidate to swing for a quarterback at No. 12 (one of the picks they acquired from Philadelphia in last year's trade for the No. 2 overall selection). Cleveland also has the draft currency to trade back into the first round if Hue Jackson truly believes one of this year's prospects can flip the switch on offense. We still see the Browns as a highly possible landing spot for Garoppolo. If you're going to use the No. 12 selection on a quarterback, packaging picks for Jimmy G makes the most sense. No other team in the league has more firepower to make a move, and Jackson, by all accounts, is high on Tom Brady's backup.

2) New York Jets

With both the Browns and Jetsreportedly intrigued by North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky, New York remains in play to pick a quarterback at No. 6. That feels rich for any of this year's college arms, but the Jets have grisly issues at the position. Signing Jay Cutler would diminish Gang Green as a serious player for a first-round quarterback, but this much is clear: The Jets can't go into next season with Bryce Petty and the mythological Christian Hackenberg as their top two options.

3) Buffalo Bills

The decision to keep Tyrod Taylor solved one offseason mystery, but Buffalo hardly feels married to the young quarterback. With Taylor's restructured deal commanding just $1 million guaranteed after 2017, the Bills are free to bring in competition. If the Jets pass on a quarterback at No. 6, it's possible Buffalo would have its choice of the draft's first signal caller at 10. It's not a crazy move for a team that certainly appears less than infatuated with the current starter.

4) Arizona Cardinals

It's not their only need, but the Cardinals must think about finding a replacement for Carson Palmer. Bruce Arians remains one of the game's premier quarterback tutors, but he's shied away from grooming a rookie in Arizona. They can't avoid that task much longer, meaning the Cardinals could make a move at No. 13, especially if the Browns, Jets and Bills address other needs ahead of them.

5) Houston Texans

With nothing but Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden at the position, the Texans are locked in a waiting game for Tony Romo. If the Cowboys quarterback winds up in Houston, the Texans fall right off this list. If Romo zips off to Denver or parts unknown, Houston becomes a major player for a first-round passer. Moving on from Brock Osweiler made tons of sense, but coach Bill O'Brien is under intense pressure to find a viable quarterback -- not some headache-inducing patch -- before September.

6) New Orleans Saints

The Saints have expressed interest for years in finding an understudy to Drew Brees, who turns 39 next January. We fully expect New Orleans to use the No. 11 pick on defense, but coach Sean Payton might be tempted to pick a quarterback at No. 32, the selection earned in last week's trade of Brandin Cooks to the Patriots. With the Browns (No. 33), 49ers (No. 34), Bears (No. 36) and Jets (No. 39) all owning early picks in the second round, the Saints could make a move before the run on passers heats up.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jalen Hurts doubtful to play in Week 17 game vs. Saints; Eagles optimistic QB will return soon

Jalen Hurts is doubtful to play Sunday, but sources told NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero the  Eagles QB made significant strides in returning to practice during the week from his right shoulder sprain, and the team is very confident he'll return in the short term.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'progressing well,' but will miss fourth straight game

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Friday that Lamar Jackson is "progressing well," however, he noted it's a "fair assumption" that Tyler Huntley would start Week 17 against the Steelers.

news

Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert helped rescue family following emergency helicopter water landing

Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert was part of a rescue effort that pulled four people from the Hillsborough Bay (Florida) waters following an emergency helicopter landing on Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith: Pivotal Week 17 game vs. Jets not about revenge

Geno Smith could dash the New York Jets' postseason dreams by leading the Seattle Seahawks to a road win over his former club. But the quarterback insists Sunday's bout isn't about revenge.

news

Jerry Jeudy, Broncos teammates go to bat for Russell Wilson amid criticism of veteran QB

Following the Broncos' firing of coach Nathaniel Hackett this week, much of the heat surrounding the club's inept play fell at the feet of Russell Wilson. On Thursday, Wilson's teammates went to bat for the embattled QB.

news

Packers CB Jaire Alexander calls Vikings WR Justin Jefferson's huge Week 1 output 'a fluke'

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson scorched the Packers in Week 1, generating nine catches for 184 yards and two TDs in the 23-7 season-opening trouncing. Jaire Alexander doesn't believe Jefferson will repeat those theatrics in the Week 17 rematch.

news

CeeDee Lamb becomes first Cowboys WR since Terrell Owens with 3 consecutive 100-yard games

CeeDee Lamb continued his hot streak in the Cowboys' win over the Titans, collecting his third consecutive game with at least 100 yards receiving.

news

Mike Vrabel not ready to declare Week 18 starting QB after Josh Dobbs' performance in loss to Cowboys

Following Josh Dobbs' strong debut for the Titans' Thursday night game versus the Cowboys, head coach Mike Vrabel said he has not decided whether Dobbs would start next week, or whether Tennessee would turn back to rookie Malik Willis at QB.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott not dwelling on league-leading 14 interceptions: 'I'm on to the next play'

With his Dallas Cowboys standing at 12-4 and having collected two wins in six days, quarterback Dak Prescott isn't dwelling on the interceptions or worried about style points -- just the victories.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 17: What We Learned from Cowboys' win over Titans on Thursday night

Dak Prescott threw a pair of touchdown passes to Dalton Schultz and the Dallas defense shut down an undermanned Tennessee Titans squad in a victory on "Thursday Night Football."

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson among those who could set new single-season records

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson have already propelled their teams to division titles, but individual acclaim could well be on the horizon.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE