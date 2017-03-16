2017 NFL Draft: Who will take a QB in the first round?

Pass rusher Myles Garrett is all but guaranteed to go No. 1 overall, but the Browns are a logical candidate to swing for a quarterback at No. 12 (one of the picks they acquired from Philadelphia in last year's trade for the No. 2 overall selection). Cleveland also has the draft currency to trade back into the first round if Hue Jackson truly believes one of this year's prospects can flip the switch on offense. We still see the Browns as a highly possible landing spot for Garoppolo. If you're going to use the No. 12 selection on a quarterback, packaging picks for Jimmy G makes the most sense. No other team in the league has more firepower to make a move, and Jackson, by all accounts, is high on Tom Brady's backup.