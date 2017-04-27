2017 NFL Draft trade tracker: Details of all the moves

A breakdown of all the trades executed leading up to and during the 2017 NFL Draft:
Buccaneers bolster defensive line in seventh
Dolphins receive:
» 2017 seventh-round pick (No. 237): Isaiah Ford, WR, Virginia Tech
» 2018 seventh-round pick
Patriots target UCLA tackle via trade
Cowboys receive:
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 216): Marquez White, DB, Florida State
» 2017 seventh-round pick (No. 239): Noah Brown, WR, Ohio State
Cardinals jump up in sixth for DB
Raiders receive:
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 221): Shalom Luani, S, Washington State
» 2017 seventh-round pick (No. 231): Jylan Ware, OT, Alabama State
Bengals make a move for RB depth
Titans receive:
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 217): Corey Levin, OG, Tennessee-Chattanooga
» 2017 seventh-round pick (No. 227): Josh Carraway, OLB, TCU
Giants jump up for help protecting Eli
Titans receive:
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 207) -- traded to Bengals
» 2017 seventh-round pick (241): Khalfani Muhammad, RB, California
Vikings, Redskins swap late picks
Redskins receive:
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 199): Chase Roullier, C, Wyoming
» 2017 seventh-round pick (No. 230): Josh Harvey-Clemons, S, Louisville
Vikings receive:
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 201): Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech
» 2017 seventh-round pick (No. 220): Ifeadi Odenigbo, DL, Northwestern
Cowboys give up future pick for DB
Broncos trade up with Packers for another WR
Packers receive:
» 2017 fifth-round pick (No. 175): DeAngelo Yancey, WR, Purdue
» 2017 seventh-round pick (No. 238): Devante Mays, RB, Utah State
Dolphins find OL depth via trade with Eagles
Dolphins receive:
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 164): Isaac Asiata, OG, Utah
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 194): Vincent Taylor, DT, Oklahoma State
Eagles receive:
» 2017 fifth-round pick (No. 166): Shelton Gibson, WR, West Virginia
» 2017 fifth-round pick (No. 184): Nathan Gerry, S, Nebraska
Browns make move with Jets for OL help
Browns receive:
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 160): Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State
» 2017 seventh-round pick (No. 224): Zane Gonzalez, K, Arizona State
Jets receive:
» 2017 fifth-round pick (No. 181): Dylan Donahue, DL, West Georgia
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 188): Elijah McGuire, RB, Louisiana-Lafayette
Titans trade up for defense, again
Eagles receive:
» 2017 fifth-round pick (No. 164) -- traded to Dolphins
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 214): Elijah Qualls, DT, Washington
Chiefs make yet another move, this time for a WR
Vikings receive:
» 2017 fifth-round pick (No. 170): Rodney Adams, WR, South Florida
» 2017 fifth-round pick (No. 180): Danny Isidora, OG, Miami
Eagles swap picks with Vikings for RB
Browns keep wheeling and dealing for DB
Browns receive:
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 126): Howard Wilson, DB, Houston
» 2017 seventh-round pick (No. 252): Matt Dayes, RB, N.C. State
Rams jump up to target LB
Jets receive:
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 141): Chad Hansen, WR, California
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 197): Jeremy Clark, CB, Michigan
49ers move up for a RB
Colts receive:
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 143): Marlon Mack, RB, South Florida
» 2017 fifth-round pick (No. 161): Anthony Walker Jr., LB, Northwestern
Bears trade up with Rams for DL help
Rams receive:
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 117): Josh Reynolds, WR, Texas A&M
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 197) -- traded to Jets
Broncos acquire future pick for backup RB Bibbs
Patriots send pick to Chiefs for TE
Buccaneers secure a LB with last pick of Round 3
Jets receive:
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 125) -- traded to Rams
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 204): Derrick Jones, CB, Mississippi
49ers trade back into third round for QB
Vikings receive:
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 109): Jaleel Johnson, DT, Iowa
» 2017 seventh-round pick (No. 219): Stacy Coley, WR, Miami
Chiefs on the Hunt for RB depth via trade
Vikings receive:
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 104) -- traded to 49ers
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 132) -- traded to Eagles
» 2017 seventh-round pick (No. 245): Jack Tocho, CB, N.C. State
Patriots jump up in third-round for OL
Lions receive:
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 96): Kenny Golladay, WR, Northern Illinois
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 124): Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB, Tennessee
Panthers move up for a pass-rusher
Cardinals receive:
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 98): Chad Williams, WR, Grambling State
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 115): Dorian Johnson, OG, Pittsburgh
Patriots trade down as Titans target another WR
Titans receive:
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 72): Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 200) -- traded to Giants
Patriots receive:
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 83): Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 124) -- traded to Lions
Vikings move up to improve O-line
Jets receive:
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 79): ArDarius Stewart, WR, Alabama
» 2017 fifth-round pick (No. 160) -- traded to Browns
Saints stockpile RBs after trade with 49ers
49ers receive:
» 2017 seventh-round pick (No. 229): Adrian Colbert, DB, Miami
» 2018 second-round pick
Bills swap picks with Falcons for OL
Falcons receive:
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 75): Duke Riley, LB, LSU
» 2017 fifth-round pick (No. 149): Damontae Kazee, CB, San Diego State
» 2017 fifth-round pick (No. 156): Brian Hill, RB, Wyoming
Vikings find replacement for Adrian Peterson
Bengals receive:
» 2017 second-round pick (No. 48): Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 128): Josh Malone, WR, Tennessee
Bills bolster WR corps via trade up with Rams
Rams receive:
» 2017 second-round pick (No. 44): Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 91): John Johnson, S, Boston College
Bears recoup picks as Cardinals target a defender
Bears receive:
» 2017 second-round pick (No. 45): Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 119): Tarik Cohen, RB, North Carolina
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 197) -- traded to Rams
» 2018 fourth-round pick
Jaguars find a lineman to block for Fournette
Seahawks receive:
» 2017 second-round pick (No. 35): Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 187): Michael Tyson, DB, Cincinnati
49ers move back into the first round to bolster defense
Seahawks receive:
» 2017 second-round pick (No. 34) -- traded to Jaguars
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 111): Tedric Thompson, S, Colorado
Browns acquire third first-round pick from Packers
Packers receive:
» 2017 second-round pick (No. 33): Kevin King, CB, Washington
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 108): Vince Biegel, OLB, Wisconsin
Falcons upgrade pass rush via trade with Seahawks
Seahawks receive:
» 2017 first-round pick (No. 31) -- traded to 49ers
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 95): Delano Hill, S, Michigan
» 2017 seventh-round pick (No. 249): Christopher Carson, RB, Oklahoma State
Texans, Browns trade again -- this time for a rookie QB
Browns receive:
» 2017 first-round pick (No. 25): Jabril Peppers, S, Michigan
» 2018 first-round pick
Chiefs move up 17 spots for Patrick Mahomes
Bills receive:
» 2017 first-round pick (No. 27): Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 91) -- traded to Rams
» 2018 first-round pick
Bears give 49ers a fortune to take QB of the future
49ers receive:
» 2017 first-round pick (No. 3): Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 67) -- traded to Saints
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 111) -- traded to Seahawks
» 2018 third-round pick
Titans in key position after 2016 trade with Rams
Titans receive:
» 2017 first-round pick (No. 5): Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 100): Jonnu Smith, TE, Florida International
» 2016 picks (see below)
Rams receive:
» 2016 first-round pick (No. 1): Jared Goff
» 2016 picks (full trade details: click here)
Browns net two top-12 picks thanks to Eagles
Eagles receive:
» 2016 first-round pick (No. 2): Carson Wentz
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No.139) -- traded to Vikings
» (full trade details: click here)
Eagles deal Sam Bradford to get back into first round
Eagles receive:
» 2017 first-round pick (No. 14): Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
» 2018 fourth-round pick
Patriots strengthen title window by trading for Brandin Cooks
Saints receive:
» 2017 first-round pick (No. 32): Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 103): Trey Hendrickson, OLB, Florida Atlantic
Patriots receive:
» WR Brandin Cooks
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 118) -- Forfeited due to Deflategate