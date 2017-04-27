2017 NFL Draft trade tracker: Details of all the moves

A breakdown of all the trades executed leading up to and during the 2017 NFL Draft:

Buccaneers bolster defensive line in seventh

Buccaneers receive:
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 223): Stevie Tu'ikolovatu, NT, USC

Dolphins receive:
» 2017 seventh-round pick (No. 237): Isaiah Ford, WR, Virginia Tech
» 2018 seventh-round pick

Patriots target UCLA tackle via trade

Patriots receive:
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 211): Conor McDermott, T, UCLA

Cowboys receive:
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 216): Marquez White, DB, Florida State
» 2017 seventh-round pick (No. 239): Noah Brown, WR, Ohio State

Cardinals jump up in sixth for DB

Cardinals receive:
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 208): Johnathan "Rudy" Ford, DB, Auburn

Raiders receive:
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 221): Shalom Luani, S, Washington State
» 2017 seventh-round pick (No. 231): Jylan Ware, OT, Alabama State

Bengals make a move for RB depth

Bengals receive:
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 207): Brandon Wilson, RB, Houston

Titans receive:
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 217): Corey Levin, OG, Tennessee-Chattanooga
» 2017 seventh-round pick (No. 227): Josh Carraway, OLB, TCU

Giants jump up for help protecting Eli

Giants receive:
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 200): Adam Bisnowaty, OT, Pittsburgh

Titans receive:
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 207) -- traded to Bengals
» 2017 seventh-round pick (241): Khalfani Muhammad, RB, California

Vikings, Redskins swap late picks

Redskins receive:
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 199): Chase Roullier, C, Wyoming
» 2017 seventh-round pick (No. 230): Josh Harvey-Clemons, S, Louisville

Vikings receive:
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 201): Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech
» 2017 seventh-round pick (No. 220): Ifeadi Odenigbo, DL, Northwestern

Cowboys give up future pick for DB

Cowboys receive:
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 191): Xavier Woods, DB, Louisiana Tech

Jets receive:
» 2018 fifth-round pick

Broncos trade up with Packers for another WR

Broncos receive:
» 2017 fifth-round pick (No. 172): Isaiah McKenzie, WR, Georgia

Packers receive:
» 2017 fifth-round pick (No. 175): DeAngelo Yancey, WR, Purdue
» 2017 seventh-round pick (No. 238): Devante Mays, RB, Utah State

Dolphins find OL depth via trade with Eagles

Dolphins receive:
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 164): Isaac Asiata, OG, Utah
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 194): Vincent Taylor, DT, Oklahoma State

Eagles receive:
» 2017 fifth-round pick (No. 166): Shelton Gibson, WR, West Virginia
» 2017 fifth-round pick (No. 184): Nathan Gerry, S, Nebraska

Browns make move with Jets for OL help

Browns receive:
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 160): Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State
» 2017 seventh-round pick (No. 224): Zane Gonzalez, K, Arizona State

Jets receive:
» 2017 fifth-round pick (No. 181): Dylan Donahue, DL, West Georgia
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 188): Elijah McGuire, RB, Louisiana-Lafayette

Titans trade up for defense, again

Titans receive:
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 155): Jayon Brown, LB, UCLA

Eagles receive:
» 2017 fifth-round pick (No. 164) -- traded to Dolphins
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 214): Elijah Qualls, DT, Washington

Chiefs make yet another move, this time for a WR

Chiefs receive:
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 139): Jehu Chesson, WR, Michigan

Vikings receive:
» 2017 fifth-round pick (No. 170): Rodney Adams, WR, South Florida
» 2017 fifth-round pick (No. 180): Danny Isidora, OG, Miami

Eagles swap picks with Vikings for RB

Eagles receive:
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 132): Donnel Pumphrey, RB, San Diego State

Vikings receive:
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 139) -- traded to Chiefs
» 2017 seventh-round pick (No. 230) -- traded to Redskins

Browns keep wheeling and dealing for DB

Browns receive:
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 126): Howard Wilson, DB, Houston
» 2017 seventh-round pick (No. 252): Matt Dayes, RB, N.C. State

Broncos receive:
» 2017 fifth-round pick (No. 145): Jake Butt, TE, Michigan
» 2017 fifth-round pick (No. 175) -- traded to Packers

Rams jump up to target LB

Rams receive:
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 125): Samson Ebukam, LB, Eastern Washington

Jets receive:
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 141): Chad Hansen, WR, California
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 197): Jeremy Clark, CB, Michigan

49ers move up for a RB

49ers receive:
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 121): Joe Williams, RB, Utah

Colts receive:
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 143): Marlon Mack, RB, South Florida
» 2017 fifth-round pick (No. 161): Anthony Walker Jr., LB, Northwestern

Bears trade up with Rams for DL help

Bears receive:
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 112): Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama

Rams receive:
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 117): Josh Reynolds, WR, Texas A&M
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 197) -- traded to Jets

Broncos acquire future pick for backup RB Bibbs

Broncos receive:
» 2018 fourth-round pick

49ers receive:
» RB Kapri Bibbs
» 2017 fifth-round pick (No. 177): Trent Taylor, WR, Louisiana Tech

Patriots send pick to Chiefs for TE

Patriots receive:
» TE James O'Shaughnessy
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 216) -- traded to Cowboys

Chiefs receive:
» 2017 fifth-round pick (No. 183): Ukeme Eligwe, LB, Georgia Southern

Buccaneers secure a LB with last pick of Round 3

Buccaneers receive:
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 107): Kendell Beckwith, LB, LSU

Jets receive:
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 125) -- traded to Rams
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 204): Derrick Jones, CB, Mississippi

49ers trade back into third round for QB

49ers receive:
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 104): C.J. Beathard, QB, Iowa

Vikings receive:
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 109): Jaleel Johnson, DT, Iowa
» 2017 seventh-round pick (No. 219): Stacy Coley, WR, Miami

Chiefs on the Hunt for RB depth via trade

Chiefs receive:
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 86): Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo

Vikings receive:
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 104) -- traded to 49ers
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 132) -- traded to Eagles
» 2017 seventh-round pick (No. 245): Jack Tocho, CB, N.C. State

Patriots jump up in third-round for OL

Patriots receive:
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 85): Antonio Garcia, OT, Troy

Lions receive:
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 96): Kenny Golladay, WR, Northern Illinois
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 124): Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB, Tennessee

Panthers move up for a pass-rusher

Panthers receive:
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 77): Daeshon Hall, DE, Texas A&M

Cardinals receive:
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 98): Chad Williams, WR, Grambling State
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 115): Dorian Johnson, OG, Pittsburgh

Patriots trade down as Titans target another WR

Titans receive:
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 72): Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 200) -- traded to Giants

Patriots receive:
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 83): Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 124) -- traded to Lions

Vikings move up to improve O-line

Vikings receive:
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 70): Pat Elflein, C, Ohio State

Jets receive:
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 79): ArDarius Stewart, WR, Alabama
» 2017 fifth-round pick (No. 160) -- traded to Browns

Saints stockpile RBs after trade with 49ers

Saints receive:
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 67): Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee

49ers receive:
» 2017 seventh-round pick (No. 229): Adrian Colbert, DB, Miami
» 2018 second-round pick

Bills swap picks with Falcons for OL

Bills receive:
» 2017 second-round pick (No. 63): Dion Dawkins, OG, Temple

Falcons receive:
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 75): Duke Riley, LB, LSU
» 2017 fifth-round pick (No. 149): Damontae Kazee, CB, San Diego State
» 2017 fifth-round pick (No. 156): Brian Hill, RB, Wyoming

Vikings find replacement for Adrian Peterson

Vikings receive:
» 2017 second-round pick (No. 41): Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

Bengals receive:
» 2017 second-round pick (No. 48): Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 128): Josh Malone, WR, Tennessee

Bills bolster WR corps via trade up with Rams

Bills receive:
» 2017 second-round pick (No. 37): Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina
» 2017 fifth-round pick (No. 149) -- traded to Falcons

Rams receive:
» 2017 second-round pick (No. 44): Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 91): John Johnson, S, Boston College

Bears recoup picks as Cardinals target a defender

Cardinals receive:
» 2017 second-round pick (No. 36): Budda Baker, S, Washington

Bears receive:
» 2017 second-round pick (No. 45): Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 119): Tarik Cohen, RB, North Carolina
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 197) -- traded to Rams
» 2018 fourth-round pick

Jaguars find a lineman to block for Fournette

Jaguars receive:
» 2017 second-round pick (No. 34): Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

Seahawks receive:
» 2017 second-round pick (No. 35): Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
» 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 187): Michael Tyson, DB, Cincinnati

49ers move back into the first round to bolster defense

49ers receive:
» 2017 first-round pick (No. 31): Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

Seahawks receive:
» 2017 second-round pick (No. 34) -- traded to Jaguars
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 111): Tedric Thompson, S, Colorado

Browns acquire third first-round pick from Packers

Browns receive:
» 2017 first-round pick (No. 29): David Njoku, TE, Miami

Packers receive:
» 2017 second-round pick (No. 33): Kevin King, CB, Washington
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 108): Vince Biegel, OLB, Wisconsin

Falcons upgrade pass rush via trade with Seahawks

Falcons receive:
» 2017 first-round pick (No. 26): Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA

Seahawks receive:
» 2017 first-round pick (No. 31) -- traded to 49ers
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 95): Delano Hill, S, Michigan
» 2017 seventh-round pick (No. 249): Christopher Carson, RB, Oklahoma State

Texans, Browns trade again -- this time for a rookie QB

Texans receive:
» 2017 first-round pick (No. 12): Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

Browns receive:
» 2017 first-round pick (No. 25): Jabril Peppers, S, Michigan
» 2018 first-round pick

Chiefs move up 17 spots for Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs receive:
» 2017 first-round pick (No. 10): Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

Bills receive:
» 2017 first-round pick (No. 27): Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 91) -- traded to Rams
» 2018 first-round pick

Bears give 49ers a fortune to take QB of the future

Bears receive:
» 2017 first-round pick (No. 2): Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

49ers receive:
» 2017 first-round pick (No. 3): Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 67) -- traded to Saints
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 111) -- traded to Seahawks
» 2018 third-round pick

Titans in key position after 2016 trade with Rams

Titans receive:
» 2017 first-round pick (No. 5): Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 100): Jonnu Smith, TE, Florida International
» 2016 picks (see below)

Rams receive:
» 2016 first-round pick (No. 1): Jared Goff
» 2016 picks (full trade details: click here)

Browns net two top-12 picks thanks to Eagles

Browns receive:
» 2017 first-round pick (No. 12) -- traded to Texans
» 2018 second-round pick
» 2016 picks (see below)

Eagles receive:
» 2016 first-round pick (No. 2): Carson Wentz
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No.139) -- traded to Vikings
» (full trade details: click here)

Eagles deal Sam Bradford to get back into first round

Eagles receive:
» 2017 first-round pick (No. 14): Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
» 2018 fourth-round pick

Vikings receive:
» QB Sam Bradford

Patriots strengthen title window by trading for Brandin Cooks

Saints receive:
» 2017 first-round pick (No. 32): Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
» 2017 third-round pick (No. 103): Trey Hendrickson, OLB, Florida Atlantic

Patriots receive:
» WR Brandin Cooks
» 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 118) -- Forfeited due to Deflategate

