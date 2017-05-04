2017 NFL Draft spawns enticing offseason storylines to watch

When rookies take the field over the next two weekends -- with McCaffrey and Fournette among them -- it will be worth remembering who is not there. Tight end Jake Butt -- who slid to the fifth round after suffering a torn knee ligament in the Orange Bowl but maintains he has no regrets about his decision -- is still recovering from his injury. He, along with Jaylon Smith, who suffered a severe knee injury in the Fiesta Bowl before sliding into the second round last year (and who has yet to play), could become cautionary tales for premier players -- and their agents -- who are already thinking about their professional futures well before their college seasons are over.