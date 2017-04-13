2017 NFL Draft matchmaker: My dream prospect-team pairings

It's a request I get from the NFL.com editorial staff every April. With the 2017 NFL Draft rapidly approaching (April 27-29 in Philadelphia), what are the ideal pairings of player and team? I'm not necessarily projecting that these marriages will happen, but in my dream world, they would happen. And I like to go beyond the obvious ones everyone has been talking about. What's the fun in exploring the slam-dunk unions, like Myles Garrett and the Browns? (Even Cleveland can't mess up this No. 1 pick ... right?)