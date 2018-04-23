2017 NFL Draft do-over: Deshaun Watson goes No. 1 to Browns

Each first-round draft pick provides the chance to change your team's trajectory. It also can end up being a regrettable decision, much like that late-night drive-thru run after an evening of revelry. (Which, of course, precedes the hazy, late-night impulse purchase on NFL Shop where you unexpectedly end up with a Jay Cutler throwback on your doorstep seven to 10 working days later. Oh, wait -- I don't regret that at all.)
But today, I would love to give every team a do-over from last year's draft. And who wouldn't want that kind of hindsight?
NOTE: For the purposes of this exercise, I worked off the draft order that we had ENTERING the first round of last year's event -- before a series of draft-night trades mucked things up.
**Actual pick:**
[Myles Garrett](/player/mylesgarrett/2557965/profile), DE, Texas A&M.
**Actual pick:**
[Solomon Thomas](/player/solomonthomas/2558018/profile), DE, Stanford (at No. 3 overall following trade with Bears).
**Actual pick:**
[Mitchell Trubisky](/player/mitchelltrubisky/2558008/profile), QB, North Carolina (at No. 2 overall following trade with 49ers).
**Actual pick:**
[Leonard Fournette](/player/leonardfournette/2557973/profile), RB, LSU.
**Actual pick:**
[Corey Davis](/player/coreydavis/2557848/profile), WR, Western Michigan.
**Actual pick:**
[Jamal Adams](/player/jamaladams/2557979/profile), S, LSU.
**Actual pick:**
[Mike Williams](http://www.nfl.com/player/mikewilliams/2508048/profile), WR, Clemson.
**Actual pick:**
[Christian McCaffrey](/player/christianmccaffrey/2557997/profile), RB, Stanford.
**Actual pick:**
[John Ross](/player/johnross/2558010/profile), WR, Washington.
**Actual pick:**
[Tre'Davious White](/player/tre'daviouswhite/2557867/profile), CB, LSU (at No. 27 overall following trade with Chiefs).
**Actual pick:**
[Marshon Lattimore](/player/marshonlattimore/2558061/profile), CB, Ohio State.
**Actual pick:**
[Jabrill Peppers](/player/jabrillpeppers/2557980/profile), S, Michigan (at No. 25 overall following trade with Texans).
**Actual pick:**
[Haason Reddick](/player/haasonreddick/2557887/profile), LB, Temple.
**Actual pick:**
[Derek Barnett](/player/derekbarnett/2557984/profile), DE, Tennessee.
**Actual pick:**
[Malik Hooker](/player/malikhooker/2558060/profile), S, Ohio State.
**Actual pick:**
[Jonathan Allen](/player/jonathanallen/2557844/profile), DE, Alabama.
**Actual pick:**
[Adoree' Jackson](/player/adoree'jackson/2558065/profile), CB, USC.
**Actual pick:**
[O.J. Howard](/player/o.j.howard/2557856/profile), TE, Alabama.
**Actual pick:**
[Garett Bolles](/player/garettbolles/2558014/profile), OT, Utah.
**Actual pick:**
[Jarrad Davis](/player/jarraddavis/2557855/profile), LB, Florida.
**Actual pick:**
[Charles Harris](/player/charlesharris/2558001/profile), DE, Missouri.
**Actual pick:**
[Evan Engram](/player/evanengram/2557858/profile), TE, Ole Miss.
**Actual pick:**
[Gareon Conley](/player/gareonconley/2558062/profile), CB, Ohio State.
**Actual pick:**
[Deshaun Watson](/player/deshaunwatson/2558063/profile), QB, Clemson (at No. 12 overall following trade with Browns).
**Actual pick:**
[Malik McDowell](/player/malikmcdowell/2557970/profile), DT, Michigan State (at No. 34 overall following multiple trades down).
**Actual pick:**
[Patrick Mahomes](/player/patrickmahomes/2558125/profile), QB, Texas Tech (at No. 10 overall following trade with Bills).
**Actual pick:**
[Taco Charlton](/player/tacocharlton/2557882/profile), DE, Michigan.
**Actual pick:**
[Kevin King](/player/kevinking/2557996/profile), CB, Washington (at No. 33 overall following trade with Browns).
**Actual pick:**
[T.J. Watt](/player/t.j.watt/2558064/profile), Edge, Wisconsin.
**Actual pick:**
[Takkarist McKinley](/player/takkaristmckinley/2557872/profile), Edge, UCLA (at No. 26 overall following trade with Seahawks).
**Actual pick:**
[Ryan Ramczyk](/player/ryanramczyk/2557959/profile), OT, Wisconsin.
