2017 fantasy sleepers, bargains, breakouts and more

We are in the Information Age, friends.
Whether you're looking for which place kicker won an NFL MVP (Mark Moseley, 1982), why cilantro tastes like soap to me (it could be genetic) or what is covfefe (?), it's all right at your fingertips. So is the case in fantasy football. Each season, you'll be able to find more predictions, rankings, prognostications and articles to sort through and absorb. So in an effort to give you the information you want in its simplest form, here's a list of my top 10 breakouts, sleepers, deep sleepers, bargains, rookies and busts for the upcoming NFL campaign ... all in one column. These lists will be updated throughout the offseason, into training camp and right up to the start of the new season, so be sure to check back often for updates.
Breakouts
1. Isaiah Crowell, RB, Cleveland Browns: The Browns have built one of the best offensive lines in the entire NFL, so look for Crowell to record his first 1,000-yard campaign of his NFL career.
2. Terrelle Pryor, WR, Washington Redskins:DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon are gone, so Pryor should see plenty of targets. Kirk Cousins is a massive upgrade at quarterback, too.
3. Carlos Hyde, RB, San Francisco 49ers: Hyde has all the tools to emerge into a fantasy star, and playing in new coach Kyle Shanahan's offense should help him reach the next level.
4. Ty Montgomery, RB, Green Bay Packers: I wouldn't be surprised if Jamaal Williams etched out a role in the offense, but Montgomery has a chance to be a breakout back in PPR formats.
5. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs: Hill might not match last season's touchdown totals, but he's going to see far more targets in the pass attack with Jeremy Maclin no longer on the team.
6. Martavis Bryant, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Call him a sleeper. Call him a breakout candidate. Whatever you call him, call Bryant's name in your fantasy draft in 2017.
7. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings: Diggs needs to avoid injuries, but he has a 1,000-yard upside as the No. 1 wide receiver in Minnesota. The talent is there for Diggs to make a major impact.
8. C.J. Anderson, RB, Denver Broncos: Anderson could turn into one of the better draft bargains in fantasy football this season. Don't be shocked if he finishes as a top-15 back.
9. Ameer Abdullah, RB, Detroit Lions:Fantasy fans might be scared of Abdullah due to his proneness to injuries, but he's worth drafting as a flex starter as Detroit's projected No. 1 runner.
10. Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans: Mariota showed flashes of fantasy stardom last season, and he has all the potential to become a top-10 fantasy finisher among quarterbacks.
Sleepers
Deep sleepers
Bargains
1. Michael Crabtree, WR, Oakland Raiders: Crabtree has been the highest-scoring fantasy wideout in Oakland for two straight seasons, but Amari Cooper gets all the love.
2. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos: Sanders could be on the verge of a bounce back season under offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, and he can be drafted as a No. 3 wideout.
3. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions: Tate finished 23rd in fantasy points among wide receivers last season, and he now projects to see even more targets with Anquan Boldin no longer on the team.
4. Pierre Garcon, WR, San Francisco 49ers: Now with the Niners, Garcon should be a targets monster as the unquestioned top wide receiver for new head coach Kyle Shanahan.
5. Doug Martin, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Martin should return to his role as the lead running back in Tampa Bay once he returns from a three-game suspension. He's worth a mid to late rounder.
6. Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons: Coleman might be second on the depth chart in Atlanta, but he has proven to be a viable flex starter even while behind Devonta Freeman.
7. Frank Gore, RB, Indianapolis Colts: Despite his extended age, Gore ranked 12th in fantasy points at the position last season and has now rushed for 1,000-plus yards five times since 2011.
8. Adrian Peterson, RB, New Orleans Saints: Will Peterson return to an elite level? No, probably not. But he can become a decent flex option, and his price tag won't be very high in drafts.
9. Rob Kelley, RB, Washington Redskins:Samaje Perine has been selected ahead of Kelley in countless drafts, but the incumbent starter appears to have the inside track on the top spot.
10. Eric Ebron, TE, Detroit Lions: Ebron has the potential to post 700-plus yards and four to six touchdowns with Anquan Boldin no longer in the mix and eating up important targets.
Busts
1. Sammy Watkins, WR, Los Angeles Rams: Watkins' move from Buffalo to Los Angeles could be a bad one for his fantasy value, as there's questions about Jared Goff as an NFL starter.
2. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints: Ingram has almost no chance to finish anywhere near 10th in points among backs again after the additions of Adrian Peterson and Alvin Kamara.
3. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers: I'm expecting a regression in the 12 touchdowns Adams scored last season. Don't draft him based on his 2016 seventh-place finish among wideouts.
4. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons: Ryan is coming off the best season of his career, dare I say a "magical" season. And if you know anything about those sorts of seasons, they're hard to duplicate.
5. Brandon Marshall, WR, New York Giants: Don't draft Marshall based on his name value ... there's little chance he returns to top-20 status with Odell Beckham Jr. in the Giants pass attack.
6. LeGarrette Blount, RB, Philadelphia Eagles: Blount has no real chance to duplicate the 18 rushing touchdowns he scored for the Patriots a season ago. He's a flex starter at best.
7. Eddie Lacy, RB, Seattle Seahawks: Lacy is projected to start for the Seahawks, but will he finish? He's dealt with injuries recently, and Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise will see touches.
8. Tyrell Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers: Williams was a top-20 fantasy wideout a year ago, but the Bolts have a lot of mouths to feed in the pass attack including Keenan Allen.
9. Jeremy Hill, RB, Cincinnati Bengals: Hill, who has rushed for 20 touchdowns in the last two seasons, is now worth little more than a late-round choice with the addition of Mixon in the draft.
10. Latavius Murray, RB, Minnesota Vikings: Murray rushed for 12 touchdowns last season in what was a great situation in Oakland. Now in Minnesota, he'll share carries with Dalvin Cook.
Rookies
1. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars: Fournette should pass Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon on the depth chart and push for high No. 2 running back value during his rookie season.
2. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs: Hunt could push Fournette to be the top rookie in fantasy football. He should lead the Chiefs in backfield touches with Spencer Ware sidelined.
3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings: Cook has some competition in the form of Murray and Jerick McKinnon, but I like him to lead the Vikings backs in touches ... and fantasy points.
4. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals: Mixon has the tools of both Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard, but all in one back. He should lead the Bengals in backfield touches as a rookie.
5. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers: McCaffrey could record 50-plus receptions as a rookie, and he's no stranger to running in between the tackles from his time at Stanford, either.
6. Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans: Davis lost some of his fantasy luster when the Titans added Eric Decker, but he's still worth a look as a No. 4/5 wideout with upside.
7. John Ross, WR, Cincinnati Bengals: Ross won't make a consistent impact in the stat sheets behind A.J. Green, but his speed makes him potential downfield threat in Cincinnati.
8. Zay Jones, WR, Buffalo Bills: With Watkins no longer on the roster, Jones has a clear path to more targets in the pass attack. He'll be worth a late-round flier in most fantasy drafts.
9. Samaje Perine, RB, Washington Redskins: Perine was a bit overrated in fantasy drafts during the summer months, but he's still worth a late-round selection behind Rob Kelley.
10. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints: Ingram and Peterson are ahead of him on the Saints depth chart, but Kamara could become a viable option in PPR leagues as a rookie.
