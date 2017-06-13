2017 fantasy sleepers, bargains, breakouts and more

1. Michael Crabtree, WR, Oakland Raiders: Crabtree has been the highest-scoring fantasy wideout in Oakland for two straight seasons, but Amari Cooper gets all the love.

2. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos: Sanders could be on the verge of a bounce back season under offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, and he can be drafted as a No. 3 wideout.

3. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions: Tate finished 23rd in fantasy points among wide receivers last season, and he now projects to see even more targets with Anquan Boldin no longer on the team.

4. Pierre Garcon, WR, San Francisco 49ers: Now with the Niners, Garcon should be a targets monster as the unquestioned top wide receiver for new head coach Kyle Shanahan.

5. Doug Martin, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Martin should return to his role as the lead running back in Tampa Bay once he returns from a three-game suspension. He's worth a mid to late rounder.

6. Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons: Coleman might be second on the depth chart in Atlanta, but he has proven to be a viable flex starter even while behind Devonta Freeman.

7. Frank Gore, RB, Indianapolis Colts: Despite his extended age, Gore ranked 12th in fantasy points at the position last season and has now rushed for 1,000-plus yards five times since 2011.

8. Adrian Peterson, RB, New Orleans Saints: Will Peterson return to an elite level? No, probably not. But he can become a decent flex option, and his price tag won't be very high in drafts.

9. Rob Kelley, RB, Washington Redskins:Samaje Perine has been selected ahead of Kelley in countless drafts, but the incumbent starter appears to have the inside track on the top spot.

10. Eric Ebron, TE, Detroit Lions: Ebron has the potential to post 700-plus yards and four to six touchdowns with Anquan Boldin no longer in the mix and eating up important targets.