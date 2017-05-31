2017 fantasy football WR profiles, projections (41-80)

Britt had the best season of his career with the Rams in 2016 and it was enough to send the veteran receiver in search of greater riches in Cleveland. The upside is that with Terrelle Pryor now in Washington, the role of Browns WR1 is now available. The downside is that the quarterback situation is unsettled in Cleveland -- not that Britt's a stranger to suspect quarterbacking. He should see plenty of passes thrown his way but it would be wise for fantasy managers to not rely on Britt on a weekly basis.