2017 fantasy football WR profiles, projections (41-80)

2017 projections coming soon ... stay tuned.
It was a disappointing season for the Cardinals offense and Brown was not immune. The speedy receiver was hampered for long stretches of the season by a sickle cell trait that made it dangerous for him to play. By all accounts, the issue is now under control and Brown is expected to be back in action for 2017. If he is truly healthy and the Cardinals offense can rebound, Brown could be one of the bigger fantasy draft steals this year.
2016 stats: 140 tgt | 77 rec | 1,007 yds | 4 TD | 19.60 fantasy points
In one of the offseason's most surprising moves, the Chiefs released Jeremy Maclin early in June, allowing him to land with his former coordinator Marty Mornhinweg and the Baltimore Ravens. Maclin and Mornhinweg were on the Eagles together from 2009 to 2012, and during that time the receiver led the team in receptions (258) and receiving touchdowns (26). Due to losses in free agency, to injury (Dennis Pitta), and Steve Smith's retirement, there are over 300 targets from last season up for grabs. Maclin should secure a nice slice of that pie, and makes for a nice later-round receiver with upside.
2016 stats: 76 tgt | 44 rec | 536 yds | 2 TD | 65.50 fantasy points
Britt had the best season of his career with the Rams in 2016 and it was enough to send the veteran receiver in search of greater riches in Cleveland. The upside is that with Terrelle Pryor now in Washington, the role of Browns WR1 is now available. The downside is that the quarterback situation is unsettled in Cleveland -- not that Britt's a stranger to suspect quarterbacking. He should see plenty of passes thrown his way but it would be wise for fantasy managers to not rely on Britt on a weekly basis.
2016 stats: 111 tgt | 68 rec | 1,002 yds | 5 TD | 128.20 fantasy points
Marshall changed dressing rooms over the offseason, moving from the Jets to the Giants where he'll now be a secondary option in a passing game built around Odell Beckham Jr. The veteran does have potential as a red zone option but it's hard to envision a scenario where he is the same player who dominates target share while racking up 1,200 yards and double-digit touchdowns. This is a situation where it will be wise to draft on the situation and not the name of the player.
2016 stats: 128 tgt | 59 rec | 788 yds | 3 TD | 96.80 fantasy points
Coleman's NFL career got off to a good start until a hand injury kept him off the field for six weeks. After his return, he struggled to make a significant impact for the Browns. The hope this season is that Coleman can progress and become a bigger part of Cleveland's passing game. He still might find himself as a secondary weapon in the passing game after the Browns added Kenny Britt this offseason. Nonetheless, there is a path for Coleman to see plenty of targets in 2017 and could have appeal as a matchup-based option.
2016 stats: 73 tgt | 33 rec | 413 yds | 3 TD | 60.30 fantasy points
Parker's overall fantasy totals don't necessarily tell the story of his 2016 season. The athletic receiver was a popular option in the Dolphins offense and finished second on the team in targets, receptions, and yards. The next step will be for Parker to become a bigger scoring threat which could be difficult in an offense with an inconsistent air attack. Not much has changed with the Dolphins offensive lineup so there shouldn't be much change in Parker's opportunity nor in how you view him in your fantasy lineup.
2016 stats: 87 tgt | 56 rec | 744 yds | 4 TD | 98.40 fantasy points
Thielen had a breakout season in 2016, finishing among the top 30 fantasy wideouts and ahead of teammate Stefon Diggs. Inserting Michael Floyd into the roster adds another mouth to feed in the offense but Thielen seems positioned to still see plenty of targets from Sam Bradford. If he can duplicate last season's totals, Thielen will have plenty of draft upside.
2016 stats: 92 tgt | 69 rec | 967 yds | 5 TD | 126.60 fantasy points
Williams came from seemingly nowhere to be a fantasy stud in 2016 after the Chargers lost Keenan Allen in the season opener. The lanky, speedy receiver finished in the top 15 at his position while leading the Chargers in nearly every receiving category. It could be tough to repeat the feat in 2017 in what has become a very crowded pass-catching group. Keenan Allen is back healthy and the team drafted Clemson star Mike Williams to go along with Dontrelle Inman, Travis Benjamin, Hunter Henry and the ageless Antonio Gates. It would be wise to temper expectations on Williams this season.
2016 stats: 119 tgt | 69 rec | 1,059 yds | 7 TD | 147.90 fantasy points
Jones got off to a quick start with 482 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Detroit's first four games. From there, things went south as Jones totaled just 448 yards and two more scores the rest of the way. Through it all, he maintained a steady target share, though the yards and touchdowns didn't translate. The Lions passing game relies on shorter, accurate throws which could make it hard for Jones to post big numbers without excelling in yards after the catch. He'll come off the board in most drafts but could struggle to provide week-to-week value.
2016 stats: 103 tgt | 55 rec | 930 yds | 4 TD | 117.30 fantasy points
Anyone who expected a Randall Cobb revival after a frustrating 2015 season was left only more frustrated by his play in 2016. The Packers passing game subsisted on a steady diet of Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams, while Cobb failed to gain any consistent traction. As long as Aaron Rodgers is throwing the football, there's a chance for almost any wideout to be productive. But after underwhelming in three of the past four seasons, fantasy managers should be able to wait until the later rounds to take a chance on Cobb.
2016 stats: 84 tgt | 60 rec | 610 yds | 4 TD | 88.30 fantasy points
Enunwa's name should start to become more popular as we get closer to the start of the season. The Jets' offense is retooling after losing Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker, leaving Enunwa as the presumptive No. 1 option. Granted, he's the No. 1 option for Josh McCown on a Jets offense suddenly devoid of playmakers, but he should see plenty of target volume at the very least. Given the state of the Jets right now, Enunwa's looking like a risk/reward WR3 with decent upside.
2016 stats: 105 tgt | 58 rec | 857 yds | 4 TD | 110.90 fantasy points
After spending the past two seasons being very productive in the Panthers offense, Ginn goes to a division rival in New Orleans to join a high-powered Saints passing game. Ginn will likely handle some of the duties vacated by Brandin Cooks and will be a solid deep threat for Drew Brees. The narrative will be that Ginn is a boom-or-bust option but he could end up being a much more valuable fantasy piece in one of the NFL's more consistent passing offenses.
2016 stats: 95 tgt | 54 rec | 752 yds | 4 TD | 105.00 fantasy points
We're still waiting to see exactly what Perriman can do in the NFL. He missed all of his rookie season and didn't exactly set the world on fire in 2016. But the Ravens (and fantasy enthusiasts) hope that Perriman can show why he was a first-round pick in 2015. With Jeremy Maclin essentially replacing the retired Steve Smith, the available targets alongside Mike Wallace now appear to be largely spoken for. The talent is intriguing but until Perriman proves he can consistently make plays on the field, he'll be a late-round flier.
2016 stats: 66 tgt | 33 rec | 499 yds | 3 TD | 68.10 fantasy points
Robert Woods is far from a house-hold fantasy name, but when it comes to thie tier of wide receivers the thing to look for is opportunity. And the former USC product should see plenty in Los Angeles. The
Rams paid Woods a bundle of money in free agency, and with
Tavon Austin seemingly attempting to fill the
DeSean Jackson role in new head coach Sean McVay's offense, that could ticket Woods for the Pierre Garcon/possession receiver role. The
Rams figure to fall behind in plenty of games this year, setting Woods up as a low-cost, high-volume PPR target.
2016 stats: 85 tgt | 51 rec | 613 yds | 1 TD | 67.90 fantasy points
After flashing at times as a rookie, there was hope that Lockett was in line for bigger things in 2016. That didn't quite happen as he scored just once in 15 games before a broken leg ended his season. There is some question whether he'll be ready for the season opener but there's little doubt that he'll have a role in a Seattle passing game that has expanded in recent years. It's just a question of whether he can surpass Jermaine Kearse and earn enough targets to have consistent fantasy relevance.
2016 stats: 66 tgt | 41 rec | 597 yds | 1 TD | 83.10 fantasy points
Shepard showed some good things at times during his rookie season -- notably the eight touchdowns he recorded. In fact, he finished second on the club in every relevant receiving category (you can guess who finished first) and appeared primed for bigger things in 2017. That was until the Giants signed Brandon Marshall and drafted tight end Evan Engram. Targets could be a lot harder for Shepard to come by this season, especially in the red zone. Shepard's youth gives him upside but draft with caution.
2016 stats: 105 tgt | 65 rec | 683 yds | 8 TD | 119.40 fantasy points
Matthews took a step back statistically in 2016 after what appeared to be a breakout 2015, though sitting out two games with an ankle injury didn't help. That shouldn't be an issue for Matthews to start the new season. What will be an issue for the fourth-year receiver is the added presence of free agent acquisitions Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith. Their arrivals undoubtedly cuts into Matthews' target share and makes it hard to trust him as more than a fourth option.
2016 stats: 117 tgt | 73 rec | 804 yds | 3 TD | 98.40 fantasy points
Doctson appeared in just two games as a rookie before going on injured reserve with an Achilles injury. In the interim, some things have changed in the Washington receiving corps. DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon are gone. Terrelle Pryor has arrived to join Jamison Crowder. Doctson will have to figure out where he slots among that group. The good news is that Washington will continue to throw the ball plenty, so Doctson should see opportunity. But until we know how much, it's best to draft him as a reserve option.
2016 stats: 6 tgt | 2 rec | 66 yds | 0 TD | 6.60 fantasy points
Outside of David Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald, the Cardinals weren't the most fantasy-friendly offense last season. However, Nelson did turn some heads in the second half of the season. That's created optimism that the third-year receiver can take a bigger step forward in 2017. He won't have Michael Floyd in his way this season but with John Brown reportedly ready to go after being sidelined by his sickle cell trait last year, Nelson may not slide into a ton of targets just yet.
2016 stats: 74 tgt | 34 rec | 568 yds | 6 TD | 105.10 fantasy points
Fuller posted good, but not great, rookie totals last season but many were left to wonder what might have been were the Texans quarterback situation not so bad. We'll all find out together this season as Houston has gone a new direction with its signal-caller. Fuller's greatest asset is his speed and ability to stretch the field. He'll remain a big-play, boom-or-bust threat in the offense for either Tom Savage or Deshaun Watson. Fuller's value will be greater in best ball leagues but he'll hold some appeal as a later-round option in more conventional formats.
2016 stats: 92 tgt | 47 rec | 635 yds | 2 TD | 75.20 fantasy points
Since being selected with the seventh overall pick in 2015, White has played in a total of four games (all in 2016) and has yet to score a touchdown. Now that Alshon Jeffery is off to Philadelphia and Mike Glennon looks to be the starting quarterback, there is a big shift coming in the Bears passing offense. This could be a make-or-break year for White. He'll need to stay healthy and prove he can be productive. That ambiguity makes White a risky fantasy pick anywhere outside of the late rounds.
2016 stats: 36 tgt | 19 rec | 187 yds | 0 TD | 55.00 fantasy points
Just when you thought it was safe to avoid Marqise Lee in fantasy leagues, the Jaguars receiver put together his best season as a pro. Lee turned out to be a solid second option in a maddeningly inconsistent Jacksonville passing game. So much of what happens this season could depend on what improvements Blake Bortles is able to make this offseason. Was 2016 a fluke for Lee or a sign of things to come? It's not worth spending more than a late round pick on him to find out.
2016 stats: 105 tgt | 63 rec | 851 yds | 3 TD | 109.40 fantasy points
It's easy to build draft momentum when you set the all-time 40-yard dash record at the NFL Scouting Combine like John Ross did. That feat certainly helped him get selected ninth overall by the Bengals back in April. While Ross is a speed demon, don't expect him to be a one-trick pony for the Bengals. He's also dynamic after the catch and figures to not only see the field right away, but a fair amount of targets. Brandon LaFell and Tyler Boyd shouldn't pose too much of a road block to Ross getting involved early.
2016 stats: -- tgt | -- rec | -- yds | -- TD | -- fantasy points
Stills posted one of his best NFL campaigns in 2016, finishing in the top 30 among fantasy wideouts. With things remaining pretty status quo with the Dolphins offense, Stills shouldn't see much change in his usage from last year. The key to his fantasy scoring will be whether he can come close to matching last year's career-best touchdown total. If so, he'll be a mid- to late-round steal.
2016 stats: 81 tgt | 42 rec | 726 yds | 9 TD | 126.60 fantasy points
With Robert Woods now on the Rams, the No. 2 option in the Bills passing attack is up for grabs, and rookie Zay Jones seems like the heir apparent. He's battling a knee sprain right now, but should be good to go once the action counts. Woods never set the world on fire as the second fiddle to Sammy Watkins, but if Watkins gets injured again Jones could fall into bountiful opportunities. He's a great late-round stash candidate.
2016 stats: -- tgt | -- rec | -- yds | -- TD | -- fantasy points
If you're still waiting on the Tavon Austin breakout season, you're probably feeling a little lonely. New Rams head coach Sean McVay is the latest to profess that he can turn the multi-dimensional gadget player into a legitimate offensive weapon. It's a wonderful thought but plenty of fantasy owners have seen their fantasy fortunes go south waiting on it to happen. Maybe this is the time it finally happens. Maybe. But using anything other than a late pick on Austin would be foolish.
2016 stats: 106 tgt | 58 rec | 509 yds | 3 TD | 88.80 fantasy points
Beasley was more than just a thorn in the side of anyone with Dez Bryant on their roster. The diminutive Cowboys receiver was a fantasy force in his own right, finishing as the WR39 in standard formats while leading Dallas in targets, receptions and yards. Bryant remains the star attraction in the Cowboys passing game but Beasley has built a rapport with Dak Prescott and should garner around 80-90 targets yet again this year.
2016 stats: 98 tgt | 75 rec | 833 yds | 5 TD | 114.00 fantasy points
Gabriel seemed to relish his move from a stagnant Browns offense to a more dynamic attack in Atlanta. He became a key part of the passing game midway through the season on his way to a career-high six touchdown catches. While the Falcons have lost their offensive coordinator in Kyle Shanahan, the rest of the offense remains intact. Now with a full year in the team, look for Gabriel's role to expand with a chance for his fantasy value to follow. He could end up as a late-round steal.
2016 stats: 50 tgt | 35 rec | 579 yds | 6 TD | 105.00 fantasy points
Mitchell was earning deep sleeper cred as a rookie and started to show some of that potential later in the season and into the playoffs. That's encouraging for this year, however, the problem with the Patriots offense lies in the sheer number of weapons in the arsenal. Rob Gronkowski returns to the lineup to go along with new additions Dwayne Allen, Rex Burkhead and Brandin Cooks. For Mitchell, his uncertain fantasy draft status has less to do with his ability and more to do with the dubious nature of his potential opportunities.
2016 stats: 48 tgt | 32 rec | 401 yds | 4 TD | 64.10 fantasy points
A couple of weeks into his NFL career, it looked like Sharpe was going to be a breakout star. That never happened as the rookie's numbers were pretty pedestrian all season long as Rishard Matthews eventually took over as the team's top receiver. Sharpe's path to more targets got a little harder this offseason when the Titans spent the fifth overall pick on Corey Davis and added Taywan Taylor later in the draft as well. It may be best to leave Sharpe to the waiver wire outside of deeper leagues.
2016 stats: 83 tgt | 41 rec | 522 yds | 2 TD | 64.30 fantasy points
Plenty of fantasy enthusiasts were burned by high preseason expectations for Floyd last season. In what was supposed to be a breakout season, Floyd caught just 33 passes in 13 games with the Cardinals before being released after a DUI arrest. He eventually landed with New England where he was just another face in the wide receiver crowd. Now Floyd returns home to Minnesota where he'll battle for targets. His draft value will be depressed and is more of a risk-reward option.
2016 stats: 76 tgt | 37 rec | 488 yds | 5 TD | 78.80 fantasy points
Rogers had a greater draft value before Martavis Bryant was reinstated from a suspension. Now the second-year pass-catcher could find it difficult to gain any real traction in the Pittsburgh offense. With so many weapons for Ben Roethlisberger, Rogers will be well down the list of preferred targets. He isn't likely to be drafted in many leagues.
2016 stats: 66 tgt | 48 rec | 594 yds | 3 TD | 78.00 fantasy points
Sanu has taken well to the Falcons offense, putting together one of the better seasons of his career while playing alongside Julio Jones. The Falcons have plenty of weapons to keep satisfied but there's also plenty of volume in the passing game to facilitate that. Sanu isn't likely to be more than a fourth option on most fantasy rosters but his opportunity is intriging.
2016 stats: 81 tgt | 59 rec | 653 yds | 4 TD | 89.80 fantasy points
In two NFL seasons, Funchess hasn't shown anything that would convince fantasy enthusiasts that he's on track to being a consistent option on their rosters. To this point in his career, the big man is averaging fewer than four targets per game -- a number that is likely to go down now that the Panthers have added dynamic talents Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel.
2016 stats: 58 tgt | 23 rec | 371 yds | 4 TD | 63.10 fantasy points
Plenty of people expected touchdown regression coming from Hurns after 10 scores in 2015. What people didn't predict was a major step back from Blake Bortles that hurt nearly all of Jacksonville's pass-catchers. Hurns' fortunes this year could be impacted by whatever Bortles does. There won't be many clamoring for Hurns in fantasy drafts, especially after his injury-plagued 2016 campaign. He's likely to be a waiver-wire pick in many leagues if he shows signs of rebounding.
2016 stats: 76 tgt | 35 rec | 477 yds | 3 TD | 65.70 fantasy points
Dorsett was drafted to be a speedy downfield threat for the Colts offense -- a destiny that hasn't quite been fulfilled through two NFL seasons. There were a few more targets available last year while Donte Moncrief was injured but with Moncrief back on the field this year, it might be harder for Dorsett to see enough targets to make him a realistic late-round draft selection.
2016 stats: 59 tgt | 33 rec | 528 yds | 2 TD | 65.80 fantasy points
Smith's two-year stopover with the 49ers was a pretty miserable one. Playing in a bad offense, the veteran receiver caught just 53 passes in 28 games. Now he moves to Philadelphia where the overall offensive outlook is better but there are more competitors for targets. Alshon Jeffery, Jordan Matthews, Zach Ertz and Darren Sproles will see more than a few passes thrown their way which means Smith could struggle to find consistent value outside of best ball leagues.
2016 stats: 49 tgt | 20 rec | 267 yds | 3 TD | 44.70 fantasy points
Coates benefitted last season from Martavis Bryant's absence but even then, he had to compete with Eli Rogers for snaps and targets. A lot of those will go away now that Bryant is back on the field for the Steelers. Drafting Coates in 2017 could end up being the source of a lot of fantasy football frustration.
2016 stats: 49 tgt | 21 rec | 435 yds | 2 TD | 56.90 fantasy points
Boyd didn't quite his the deep sleeper predictions that some made for him but his rookie season was not a waste by any stretch. The young receiver was the third option in Cincinnati's passing game and saw his opportunity expand when A.J. Green went down with an injury. The issue in 2017 will be the addition of John Ross. Can Boyd hold off the No. 9 overall pick and retain a requisite share of the targets? That will go a long way toward determining his draft value.
2016 stats: 81 tgt | 54 rec | 603 yds | 1 TD | 70.10 fantasy points
Benjamin was a nice matchup-based option last season for fantasy managers. But that was in an offense that eventually was riddled with injuries. Entering 2017, not only is everyone healthy but the Chargers added another weapon by drafting Clemson star Mike Williams. There are too many obstacles currently in the way of Benjamin's fantasy success.
2016 stats: 75 tgt | 47 rec | 677 yds | 4 TD | 85.40 fantasy points