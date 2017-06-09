2017 fantasy football mock draft No. 2: 12's a crowd

Round 8 turned into the tight end run, as five of them went in this round. That's the most I've seen in a while. Personally, I love all of the picks though. Walker is the safe bet, Eifert and Rudolph should be touchdown monsters at worst, while Henry and Bennett have massive upside but a bit more risk. Marcas probably made the steal of the round with Doug Martin though. He's going to be a player to watch closely in drafts. There's plenty to worry about with his three-game suspension and recent injury issues, but when healthy he's one of the better backs in the league (and fantasy). Franchise really shook things up making Mariota the QB5 in this draft, but he has high hopes for the youngster. It may have been facetious (it probably was), but he referred to Mariota as the "2017 QB1" in our draft chat. [Insert "eyes" emoji here.]