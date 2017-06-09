2017 fantasy football mock draft No. 2: 12's a crowd

It's been over a month since our last staff mock draft, which is an ETERNITY in the beginning of the fantasy season. Average draft positions (ADPs) have swung wildly, established big-name veterans have been released (see ya, Eric Decker/Jeremy Maclin), and more offseason tropes ("Best shape of his life," "Ready to be the lead RB/WR," etc.) are being doled out daily. As such, we figured it was high time we rounded up the crew (plus a few friends) for a 12-team mock draft to see how things have changed. And after completing this mock let me tell you, things have changed.
The standard scoring, 12-team, 15-round mock draft consisted of our best analysts and writers from NFL Fantasy LIVE/NFL.com, as well as special guest Jake Ciely (Roto Experts), Ari Ingel (Footballguys.com), and Scott Fish (Dynasty League Football). Teams did not need to draft a full roster, so several teams went without a kicker or defense. I provide some brief thoughts about most rounds below. And to answer your questions: yes, we get paid for this, no, you can't have our jobs, and yes, we know about Player X but value him differently than you in fantasy. Also, it's June, calm down. Go outside, it's finally nice out.
Now, with that out of the way, let's get to it.
ROUND 1
- David Johnson, Cardinals (RB1) - Ciely
- Le'Veon Bell, Steelers (RB2) - Ingel
- Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (RB3) - Koh
- Antonio Brown, Steelers (WR1) - Money
- Julio Jones, Falcons (WR2) - Wilk
- Jordan Howard, Bears (RB4) - Frelund
- Odell Beckham Jr., Giants (WR3) - Gelhar
- Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR4) - Grant
- Melvin Gordon, Chargers (RB5) - Franchise
- LeSean McCoy, Bills (RB6) - Rank
- A.J. Green, Bengals (WR5)- Fish
- DeMarco Murray, Titans (RB7)- Fabiano
Round 1 is filled with the usual suspects, though Cynthia mixed things up early with Jordan Howard at sixth overall, haters be damned. If he builds on last year's success she'll make us all look like fools. However, I feel plenty are concerned Howard could fall into the Todd Gurley trap from 2016, of being a workhorse on an epically bad offense. Other than that, this was a pretty standard first round, which should surprise no one.
Favorite pick: It's the first round, come on
Biggest surprise: See above.
ROUND 2
- Jordy Nelson, Packers (WR6) - Fabiano
- Jay Ajayi, Dolphins (RB8) - Fish
- Michael Thomas, Saints (WR7) - Rank
- Devonta Freeman, Falcons (RB9) - Franchise
- T.Y. Hilton, Colts (WR8) - Grant
- Dez Bryant, Cowboys (WR9) - Gelhar
- DeAndre Hopkins, Texans (WR10) - Frelund
- Christian McCaffrey, Panthers (RB10) - Wilk
- Lamar Miller, Texans (RB11) - Money
- Leonard Fournette, Jaguars (RB12) - Koh
- Doug Baldwin, Seahawks (WR11)- Ingel
- Marshawn Lynch, Raiders (RB13) - Ciely
This is the second straight staff mock we've done where Jordy Nelson went as the WR6, and I'm still not comfortable with it. As I wrote last time, his scoring potential is evident as he'll continue catching passes from Aaron Rodgers, but it's worth wondering if he slows down another step in his age-32 season or if Randall Cobb/Martellus Bennett eat into his workload -- especially in the red-zone where he saw a league-leading 29 targets. Aside from Wilk jumping on Run CMC (Christian McCaffrey) a bit early, this second round was pretty much chalk.
ROUND 3
- Davante Adams, Packers (WR12) - Ciely
- Isaiah Crowell, Browns (RB14) - Ingel
- Terrelle Pryor, Redskins (WR13) - Koh
- Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR14) - Money
- Amari Cooper, Raiders (WR15) - Wilk
- Tyreek Hill, Chiefs (WR16) - Frelund
- Rob Gronkowski, Patriots (TE1) - Gelhar
- Alshon Jeffery, Eagles (WR17) - Grant
- Allen Robinson, Jaguars (WR18) - Franchise
- Brandin Cooks, Patriots (WR19) - Rank
- Todd Gurley, Rams (RB15) - Fish
- Demaryius Thomas, Broncos (WR20) - Fabiano
This round started off with a bang when Ciely took Davante Adams as the WR12! He truly believes Adams is a lock for double-digit touchdowns again, and if that's where his mind is I understand the pick. Only two wideouts with double-digit touchdowns have finished outside the top 24 in the last four years -- Ted Ginn in 2014 and Jericho Cotchery in 2013. Wide receivers went in a flurry this round. Tyreek Hill's ADP shot up following the release of Jeremy Maclin, as Cynthia made him a top-20 wideout (WR16 to be exact). I couldn't pass up Gronk in the middle of the round, even though Todd Gurley was tempting to start filling out my running back corps. Still, a healthy Gronk is a weekly advantage in my favor, so I had to take the risk.
ROUND 4
- Carlos Hyde, 49ers (RB16) - Fabiano
- Michael Crabtree, Raiders (WR21) - Fish
- Pierre Garcon, 49ers (WR22) - Rank
- Stefon Diggs, Vikings (WR23) - Franchise
- Jarvis Landry, Dolphins (WR24) - Grant
- Spencer Ware, Chiefs (RB17) - Gelhar
- Dalvin Cook, Vikings (RB18) - Frelund
- Jordan Reed, Redskins (TE2) - Wilk
- DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers (WR25) - Money
- Donte Moncrief, Colts (WR26) - Koh
- Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB19) - Ingel
- Sammy Watkins, Bills (WR27) - Ciely
It's funny how much which round you're in can impact your perception on players. Rounds 2 and 3 feel like a damn tilt-a-whirl, as you don't feel great about picking many of the players in that range. But here, suddenly that starts to turn. Sammy Watkins at 48th overall? Absolutely. Joe Mixon, Donte Moncrief, Spencer Ware, Stefon Diggs, Carlos Hyde, Michael Crabtree? Gimme gimme gimme.
ROUND 5
- Bilal Powell, Jets (RB20) - Ciely
- Golden Tate, Lions (WR28) - Ingel
- Ty Montgomery, Packers (RB21) - Koh
- Paul Perkins, Giants (RB22) - Money
- Frank Gore, Colts (RB23) - Wilk
- Greg Olsen, Panthers (TE3) - Frelund
- C.J. Anderson, Broncos (RB24) - Gelhar
- LeGarrette Blount, Eagles (RB25) - Grant
- Julian Edelman, Patriots (WR29) - Franchise
- Samaje Perine, Redskins (RB26) - Rank
- Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE4) - Fish
- Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos (WR30) - Fabiano
I really don't have any complaints with this round. Franchise taking Julian Edelman was a bit of a surprise considering he threw dirt on Edelman's fantasy grave last year as part of the Fantasy Hipsters. Otherwise, the value is pretty great across the entire round. Except maybe Bilal Powell. I'm still not sure what happened to Ciely with that Powell pick this early. Perhaps he sneezed and hit the keyboard on accident. The world will never know (I mean, I could ask him, but I like the idea of this mystery instead).
ROUND 6
- Mark Ingram, Saints (RB27) - Fabiano
- Martavis Bryant, Steelers (WR31) - Fish
- Aaron Rodgers, Packers (QB1) - Rank
- Mike Gillislee, Patriots (RB28) - Franchise
- Eddie Lacy, Seahawks (RB29) - Grant
- Ameer Abdullah, Lions (RB30) - Gelhar
- C.J. Prosise, Seahawks (RB31) - Frelund
- Brandon Marshall, Giants (WR32) - Wilk
- Jonathan Stewart, Panthers (RB32) - Money
- Willie Snead, Saints (WR33) - Koh
- Jimmy Graham, Seahawks (TE5) - Ingel
- Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals (WR34) - Ciely
Let's address the GOAT in the room. Aaron Rodgers went way too late. This is an analyst draft, but the sixth round? It became a bit of a joke in the chat too, as people were basically playing chicken with who would buckle first. Scott debated it right before Rank pulled the trigger. Marcas and I each said we'd have taken him if he fell to us as well. Unless you're drafting in a league full of analysts, don't expect the Green Bay signal-caller to hang around this long. He's pretty much the surest thing in the game -- in nine years as a starter, he's finished as the QB1 or QB2 seven times. The two other seasons were 2013, where he broke his collarbone and missed seven games, and 2015, where the sky was falling on his offense ... and he still finished as the QB7.
ROUND 7
- Tom Brady, Patriots (QB2) - Ciely
- Adrian Peterson, Saints (RB33) - Ingel
- Corey Coleman, Browns (WR35) - Koh
- Corey Davis, Titans (WR36) - Money
- Derrick Henry, Titans (RB34) - Wilk
- Theo Riddick, Lions (RB35) - Frelund
- Andrew Luck, Colts (QB3) - Gelhar
- Tevin Coleman, Falcons (RB36) - Grant
- Jamison Crowder, Redskins (WR37) - Franchise
- Cameron Meredith, Bears (WR38) - Rank
- DeVante Parker, Dolphins (WR39) - Fish
- Drew Brees, Saints (QB4) - Fabiano
While this was a draft full of sharps and people who spend way too much time analyzing football and fantasy drafts, the quarterback value in this round is INSANE. James Koh was chirping in the draft chat to change quarterback scoring so this type of thing doesn't happen. James has some really great ideas about how to change QB scoring to appropriately reflect the importance of the position. You should read his ideas here, and bring them up to your league.
Favorite pick:Drew Brees, 84th overall
Biggest surprise:Corey Coleman, 75th overall (this isn't too high for Coleman, but Kenny Britt went three rounds later. That feels like the better value/player to chase in drafts.)
ROUND 8
- Delanie Walker, Titans (TE6) - Fabiano
- Danny Woodhead, Ravens (RB37) - Fish
- Tyler Eifert, Bengals (TE7) - Rank
- Marcus Mariota, Titans (QB5) - Franchise
- Doug Martin, Buccaneers (RB38) - Grant
- John Brown, Cardinals (WR40) - Gelhar
- Cam Newton, Panthers (QB6) - Frelund
- Matt Ryan, Falcons (QB7) - Wilk
- Hunter Henry, Chargers (TE8) - Money
- Martellus Bennett, Packers (TE9) - Koh
- Kelvin Benjamin, Panthers (WR41) - Ingel
- Kyle Rudolph, Vikings (TE10) - Ciely
Round 8 turned into the tight end run, as five of them went in this round. That's the most I've seen in a while. Personally, I love all of the picks though. Walker is the safe bet, Eifert and Rudolph should be touchdown monsters at worst, while Henry and Bennett have massive upside but a bit more risk. Marcas probably made the steal of the round with Doug Martin though. He's going to be a player to watch closely in drafts. There's plenty to worry about with his three-game suspension and recent injury issues, but when healthy he's one of the better backs in the league (and fantasy). Franchise really shook things up making Mariota the QB5 in this draft, but he has high hopes for the youngster. It may have been facetious (it probably was), but he referred to Mariota as the "2017 QB1" in our draft chat. [Insert "eyes" emoji here.]
ROUND 9
- Jamaal Williams, Packers (RB39) - Ciely
- Eric Decker, free agent (WR42) - Ingel
- Zay Jones, Bills (WR43) - Koh
- Jeremy Hill, Bengals (RB40) - Money
- Sterling Shepard, Giants (WR44) - Wilk
- ArDarius Stewart, Jets (WR45) - Frelund
- Mike Wallace, Ravens (WR46) - Gelhar
- Rishard Matthews, Titans (WR47) - Grant
- Rob Kelley, Redskins (RB41) - Franchise
- Duke Johnson, Browns (RB42) - Rank
- Kareem Hunt, Chiefs (RB43) - Fish
- Kenneth Dixon, Ravens (RB44) - Fabiano
This round was a weird one for me. I know Ciely is a HUGE fan of Jamaal Williams, so he'll explain his pick below. But Zay Jones and ArDarius Stewart before Mike Wallace and Rishard Matthews puzzled me. I'm not throwing dirt on Spencer Ware's fantasy grave just yet, so I'll probably be avoiding Kareem Hunt at this asking price all summer long. Ditto for Kenneth Dixon. If I'm burning a bench spot on a player for four weeks, I better be damn sure he's the starter when he comes back. This applies to Doug Martin, but Dixon will have to beat out Danny Woodhead and Terrance West ... two players who are arguably better than him right now. That's a tough pill to swallow for me.
Here's Ciely on his Williams pick: Jamaal Williams is this year's Jordan Howard; it's as simple as that. I'm a Ty Montgomery fan, but Williams has the ability to be a backfield-leader and handle 20-plus touches and goal-line work. Williams has Madden-button moves and true three-down ability. It may take a few weeks to seize the lead role, but once he does, Williams will be a top-15 running back.
Favorite pick:Mike Wallace, 103rd overall (I'm tooting my own horn, deal with it)
Biggest surprise:Sterling Shepard, 101st overall
ROUND 10
- Kenny Britt, Browns (WR48) - Fabiano
- Adam Thielen, Vikings (WR49) - Fish
- Will Fuller, Texans (WR50) - Rank
- Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB45) - Franchise
- Jeremy Maclin, free agent (WR51) - Grant
- Terrance West, Ravens (RB46) - Gelhar
- Curtis Samuel, Panthers (WR52) - Frelund
- Darren Sproles, Eagles (RB47) - Wilk
- Joe Williams, 49ers (RB48) - Money
- D'Onta Foreman, Texans (RB49) - Koh
- Randall Cobb, Packers (WR53) - Ingel
- Kevin White, Bears (WR54) - Ciely
Randall Cobb is turning into an insane value at this point in the fantasy season. Yes, his numbers have been pedestrian the last two years, but he's also battled injuries in both campaigns. The team has said they want to get him more involved this year, and his quarterback is Aaron Rodgers. If Jordy Nelson or Davante Adams take a step back, Cobb could easily jump back into the fold as a more primary target. His upside is immense for the 10th round of a 12-team draft. I was also ecstatic to nab Terrance West here. For more on why I'm high on West, check out my recent piece on underrated offenses.
ROUND 11
- Tyrell Williams, Chargers (WR55) - Ciely
- Eric Ebron, Lions (TE11) - Ingel
- Kirk Cousins, Redskins (QB8) - Koh
- Russell Wilson, Seahawks (QB9) - Money
- Mike Williams, Chargers (WR56) - Wilk
- John Ross, Bengals (WR57) - Frelund
- Marvin Jones, Lions (WR58) - Gelhar
- Latavius Murray, Vikings (RB50) - Grant
- Jack Doyle, Colts (TE12) - Franchise
- Quincy Enunwa, Jets (WR59) - Rank
- Breshad Perriman, Ravens (WR60) - Fish
- Jordan Matthews, Eagles (WR61) - Fabiano
While I'd probably take Quincy Enunwa and Marvin Jones over John Ross, I loved Frelund's pick here. It seems some are pigeon-holing Ross as a one-note deep threat, but he's much more than that and can be a difference-maker on short passes for the Bengals as well. He's a far better talent than Brandon LaFell and Tyler Boyd, and I expect him to put up solid numbers as a rookie. Both tight end picks were great in this round as well. I think Eric Ebron could be set for a breakout year with Anquan Boldin's 20-plus red-zone targets from last year now up for grabs, and of course, O'(Jack) Doyle rules.
Favorite pick:John Ross, 126nd overall
Biggest surprise:Russell Wilson, 124th overall (how did he last this long!?!) overall
ROUND 12
- James White, Patriots (RB51) - Fabiano
- Robert Woods, Rams (WR62) - Fish
- Jonathan Williams, Bills (RB52) - Rank
- Ted Ginn Jr., Saints (WR63) - Franchise
- Jameis Winston, Buccaneers (QB10) - Grant
- Kenny Stills, Dolphins (WR64) - Gelhar
- Julius Thomas, Dolphins (TE13) - Frelund
- O.J. Howard, Buccaneers (TE14) - Wilk
- Marlon Mack, Colts (RB53) - Money
- Rex Burkhead, Patriots (RB54) - Koh
- Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB11) - Ingel
- Josh Doctson, Redskins (WR65) - Ciely
What a strange round. I'm a big fan of the wide receiver value here, with Robert Woods owning massive target potential, Ted Ginn filling in as the Saints' new deep threat, and Kenny Stills potentially beating out DeVante Parker as the Dolphins' No. 2 wideout. Marcas landing Jameis Winston this late is highway robbery. I'm not in love with the trio of picks that went O.J. Howard, Marlon Mack, and Rex Burkhead. Howard's long-term upside is immense, but he could be impeded in Year 1 by Cameron Brate. Mack is a homerun threat but needs to battle for touches with Robert Turbin and Christine Michael, and they're all behind future Hall of Famer Frank Gore. I'm a huge Burkhead fan, but that Patriots backfield ... yuck. I feel we're heading towards a season where four different Patriots backs have a handful of RB1 weeks ... but picking those weeks will be like finding a specific needle in a stack of needles.
ROUND 13
- Matt Forte, Jets (RB55) - Ciely
- Matthew Stafford, Lions (QB12) - Ingel
- Chris Conley, Chiefs (WR66) - Koh
- David Njoku, Browns (TE15) - Money
- Thomas Rawls, Seahawks (RB56) - Wilk
- Tajae Sharpe, Titans (WR67) - Frelund
- Jamaal Charles, Broncos (RB57) - Gelhar
- Evan Engram, Giants (TE16) - Grant
- DeAndre Washington, Raiders (RB58) - Franchise
- Jeremy McNichols, Buccaneers (RB59) - Rank
- Derek Carr, Raiders (QB13) - Fish
- Tavon Austin, Rams (WR68) - Fabiano
Favorite pick:Matt Forte, 145th overall (The Jets are punting on the 2017 season, but this was an oversight on our part for him to fall THIS far down in the draft.)
Biggest surprise:Tajae Sharpe, 150th overall
ROUND 14
- Giovani Bernard, Bengals (RB60) - Fabiano
- T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars (R61) - Fish
- Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR69) - Rank
- Branden Oliver, Chargers (RB62) - Franchise
- Cole Beasley, Cowboys (WR70) - Grant
- Zach Ertz, Eagles (TE17) - Gelhar
- Michael Floyd, Vikings (WR71) - Frelund
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers (WR72) - Wilk
- Philip Rivers, Chargers (QB14) - Money
- Shane Vereen, Giants (RB63) - Koh
- Torrey Smith, Eagles (WR73) - Ingel
- James Conner, Steelers (RB64) - Ciely
ROUND 15
- Devontae Booker, Broncos (RB65) - Ciely
- Kenny Golladay, Lions (WR74) - Ingel
- Chad Hansen, Jets (WR75) - Koh
- Younghoe Koo, Chargers (K1) - Money
- Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers, (QB15) - Wilk
- Adam Shaheen, Bears (TE18) - Frelund
- Charles Sims (RB66) - Gelhar
- Tyrod Taylor, Bills (QB16) - Grant
- Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR76) - Franchise
- Justin Tucker, Ravens (K2) - Rank
- Kenyan Drake, Dolphins (RB67) - Fish
- Jacquizz Rodgers, Buccaneers (RB68) - Fabiano
Things took a turn in Round 15 as everyone started having fun. James Koh declared his Chad Hansen pick (both went to Cal) the round prior, while Money, the new voice of the Los Angeles Chargers, dug up a player who is simply vying for a roster spot. We had fun, and so should you. It's early June after all. No need to take the 15th round of a fantasy mock draft -- or any mock draft -- all that seriously. Now is the time to test strategies, learn about your opponents and how the general populous values certain players. Live, learn, laugh, keep calm and keep mocking.
Hope you all enjoyed reading about our second staff mock draft. Tell us how wrong we all are in the comments below or on Twitter. Until next time.