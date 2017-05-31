2017 fantasy football D/ST profiles, projections (1-24)

"Teflon" Dom Capers will be back for his ninth season as the Packers defensive coordinator, much to the chagrin of some of the green and gold faithful. It should be OK for fantasy though, as Capers' units have provided spurts of greatness, or at least good streaming targets. Clay Matthews should be healthy and playing full-time at outside linebacker, his best position, while the secondary figures hope to be better than 2016 (it can't get much worse). First-round pick Kevin King should play early, while Davon House returned to Green Bay in free agency. Given the way they finished the season (getting blown out by Atlanta in the playoffs), it's probably best to take a wait-and-see approach with this group for now.