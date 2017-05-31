2017 fantasy football D/ST profiles, projections (1-24)

2017 projections coming soon ... stay tuned.
2016 stats: 28 sacks | 18 INTs | 15 fumbles rec | 1 safeties | 8 TDs | 166.0 fantasy points
2016 stats: 42 sacks | 14 INTs | 13 fumbles rec | 0 safeties | 4 TDs | 151.00 fantasy points
2016 stats: 31 sacks | 11 INTs | 6 fumbles rec | 1 safeties | 2 TDs | 327.8 fantasy points
2016 stats: 42 sacks | 11 INTs | 8 fumbles rec | 1 safeties | 1 TDs | 113.0 fantasy points
2016 stats: 41 sacks | 14 INTs | 13 fumbles rec | 1 safeties | 7 TDs | 156.00 fantasy points
2016 stats: 48 sacks | 14 INTs | 14 fumbles rec | 2 safeties | 3 TDs | 144.00 fantasy points
2016 stats: 47 sacks | 17 INTs | 10 fumbles rec | 1 safeties | 3 TDs | 122.0 fantasy points
2016 stats: 34 sacks | 16 INTs | 10 fumbles rec | 1 safeties | 5 TDs | 137.0 fantasy points
2016 stats: 35 sacks | 18 INTs | 10 fumbles rec | 1 safeties | 5 TDs | 120.0 fantasy points
2016 stats: 38 sacks | 17 INTs | 12 fumbles rec | 1 safeties | 4 TDs | 133.0 fantasy points
2016 stats: 31 sacks | 18 INTs | 10 fumbles rec | 0 safeties | 2 TDs | 121.00 fantasy points
2016 stats: 34 sacks | 13 INTs | 10 fumbles rec | 3 safeties | 0 TDs | 123.0 fantasy points
2016 stats: 35 sacks | 17 INTs | 8 fumbles rec | 0 safeties | 4 TDs | 139.0 fantasy points
2016 stats: 39 sacks | 12 INTs | 6 fumbles rec | 0 safeties | 3 TDs | 102.0 fantasy points
2016 stats: 34 sacks | 12 INTs | 10 fumbles rec | 0 safeties | 5 TDs | 327.8 fantasy points
2016 stats: 38 sacks | 13 INTs | 10 fumbles rec | 0 safeties | 5 TDs | 109.0 fantasy points
2016 stats: 25 sacks | 16 INTs | 8 fumbles rec | 0 safeties | 1 TDs | 89.0 fantasy points
2016 stats: 33 sacks | 7 INTs | 6 fumbles rec | 0 safeties | 2 TDs | 69.0 fantasy points
2016 stats: 40 sacks | 17 INTs | 8 fumbles rec | 0 safeties | 0 TDs | 100.0 fantasy points
2016 stats: 33 sacks | 16 INTs | 9 fumbles rec | 0 safeties | 4 TDs | 112.0 fantasy points
2016 stats: 38 sacks | 13 INTs | 8 fumbles rec | 0 safeties | 1 TDs | 93.0 fantasy points
2016 stats: 40 sacks | 12 INTs | 6 fumbles rec | 0 safeties | 1 TDs | 95.0 fantasy points
2016 stats: 31 sacks | 10 INTs | 8 fumbles rec | 0 safeties | 1 TDs | 89.0 fantasy points
2016 stats: 33 sacks | 17 INTs | 3 fumbles rec | 1 safeties | 0 TDs | 92.0 fantasy points