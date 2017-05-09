2017 fantasy dynasty rookie rankings by position

Notes:Christian McCaffrey and Joe Mixon are pretty much interchangeable for me. Mixon probably has the higher theoretical ceiling but carries slightly more risk given his past transgressions and the currently crowded Cincinnati backfield. I see McCaffrey with a safe floor and high ceiling -- especially in PPR. At this point, I think most know who Leonard Fournette is for fantasy purposes -- a two-down hammer with tons of touchdown upside. If he can keep T.J. Yeldon on the sidelines on third downs too, his value in fantasy will soar even higher. His pass-catching is what keeps him a peg below the other two backs for me. The tight ends are all close as well, but O.J. Howard's overall talent and polish tip the scales for me to put him No. 1. While Cameron Brate lurks in 2017 to vulture targets, he's a former UDFA in whom the team has minimal financial investment for the future. Howard could get a stranglehold on the tight end targets as soon as next year, and Jameis Winston has a history of turning tight ends into stars dating back to his college days. I'm not in love with Alvin Kamara as a featured back, but New Orleans was the perfect fit and he should be the starter in Week 1 of 2018. Kareem Hunt feels a little over-rated to me at this juncture, but Andy Reid has a long history of creating stellar fantasy backs and Spencer Ware battled injuries last year. Hunt could fall backward into a top-20 RB finish as a rookie if things break right in Kansas City.