2016 Tennessee Titans regular season schedule

Published: Apr 14, 2016 at 01:08 PM

Tennessee Titans season schedule (all times local by market of team)

Sep. 11, Minnesota Vikings, 12:00 PM, FOX

Sep. 18, at Detroit Lions, 12:00 PM, CBS

Sep. 25, Oakland Raiders, 12:00 PM, CBS

Oct. 2, at Houston Texans, 12:00 PM, CBS

Oct. 9, at Miami Dolphins, 12:00 PM, CBS

Oct. 16, Cleveland Browns, 12:00 PM, CBS

Oct. 23, Indianapolis Colts, 12:00 PM, CBS

Oct. 27, Jacksonville Jaguars (Thu), 7:25 PM, NFLN

Nov. 6, at San Diego Chargers, 3:25 PM, CBS

Nov. 13, Green Bay Packers, 12:00 PM, FOX

Nov. 20, at Indianapolis Colts, 12:00 PM, CBS

Nov. 27, at Chicago Bears, 12:00 PM, CBS

BYE

Dec. 11, Denver Broncos, 12:00 PM, CBS

Dec. 18, at Kansas City Chiefs, 12:00 PM, CBS

Dec. 24, at Jacksonville Jaguars (Sat), 12:00 PM, CBS

Jan. 1, Houston Texans, 12:00 PM, CBS

