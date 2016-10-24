2016 Salute To Service - Event Outreach

The 2016 Pro Bowl presented by USAA was an extension of the USAA's Official Military Appreciation sponsorship of the NFL, which delivers military appreciation experiences to military, veterans and their families at NFL games, training camps and on military bases throughout the NFL season. USAA and the NFL honored more than 50,000 military men and women in Hawaii with a number of military appreciation initiatives throughout the week of Pro Bowl and donated tickets to the game. The 2016 Pro Bowl Draft presented by USAA took place at Wheeler Army Airfield with representatives from all military branches in attendance. NFL Community Blitz events were hosted at Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield and Pro Bowl players interacted with service members and toured military aircrafts on the base. Additionally, Pro Bowl players and NFL Legends had the chance to serve as "Marine for a Day" and hosted 50 military guests and wounded warriors at an official Pro Bowl team practice.