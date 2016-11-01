2016 Philadelphia Eagles: 10 stats that defined the season

Now that the offseason is here, NFL Research is compiling 10 key stats for each team.
Here are 10 statistics that defined the 2016 Philadelphia Eagles:
Stat #1
Stat #2
Philadelphia went 1-6 in one-possession games.
Stat #3
The Eagles had a 1-6 record in games that Carson Wentz had 40+ pass attempts in. Conversely, the Eagles had a 6-3 record when Wentz had fewer than 40 pass attempts.
Stat #4
Carson Wentz is the first Eagles QB to start all 16 games of a season since 2008, when Donovan McNabb did it.
Stat #5
Only Andrew Luck (627 pass attempts in 2012) had more pass attempts as a rookie than Carson Wentz had in 2016 (Wentz had 607 pass attempts).
Stat #6
After recording a passer rating of 100+ in three of his first four NFL games, Wentz had a passer rating of below 100 in each of his final 12 games.
Stat #7
From Week 6 through the end of the season, Carson Wentz had a 72.3 passer rating, the worst in the league among 30 qualified passers.
Stat #8
The Eagles were 7-0 when they allowed fewer than 20 points this season, while they were 0-9 when they allowed 20+ points.
Stat #9
The Eagles' defense allowed a touchdown on just 45.1 percent of opponents' red zone trips in 2016 (third-best red zone defense in NFL).
Stat #10
The Eagles allowed 10.4 fewer points per game at home in 2016 (15.5 PPg allowed at home, 25.9 PPG allowed on the road).
