2016 Philadelphia Eagles: 10 stats that defined the season

Published: Nov 01, 2016 at 01:35 PM

Now that the offseason is here, NFL Research is compiling 10 key stats for each team.

Here are 10 statistics that defined the 2016 Philadelphia Eagles:

Stat #1

The Eagles went 6-2 at home and 1-7 on the road in the 2016 season.

Stat #2

Philadelphia went 1-6 in one-possession games.

Stat #3

The Eagles had a 1-6 record in games that Carson Wentz had 40+ pass attempts in. Conversely, the Eagles had a 6-3 record when Wentz had fewer than 40 pass attempts.

Stat #4

Carson Wentz is the first Eagles QB to start all 16 games of a season since 2008, when Donovan McNabb did it.

Stat #5

Only Andrew Luck (627 pass attempts in 2012) had more pass attempts as a rookie than Carson Wentz had in 2016 (Wentz had 607 pass attempts).

Stat #6

After recording a passer rating of 100+ in three of his first four NFL games, Wentz had a passer rating of below 100 in each of his final 12 games.

Stat #7

From Week 6 through the end of the season, Carson Wentz had a 72.3 passer rating, the worst in the league among 30 qualified passers.

Stat #8

The Eagles were 7-0 when they allowed fewer than 20 points this season, while they were 0-9 when they allowed 20+ points.

Stat #9

The Eagles' defense allowed a touchdown on just 45.1 percent of opponents' red zone trips in 2016 (third-best red zone defense in NFL).

Stat #10

The Eagles allowed 10.4 fewer points per game at home in 2016 (15.5 PPg allowed at home, 25.9 PPG allowed on the road).

