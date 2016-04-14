2016 NFL schedule release: Rams, Beyoncé add wrinkles

The peripatetic Los Angeles Rams won't have much time to get comfortable in their new home after moving from St. Louis. The Rams play three of their first four games and five of their first seven away from L.A. That includes a "home" game in London against the New York Giants. Why? A few reasons. The NFL had to work around the availability of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and that means adjusting for more than just USC home games; for instance, there is a music festival scheduled for the park near the Coliseum. And the Rams asked to play on the East Coast the week before their game in London to cut the long trip from the West Coast in half. So the Rams will play in Detroit in Week 6, then continue overseas for the Week 7 London game against the Giants. Why send teams from the two biggest media markets in the country to London?