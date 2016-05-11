2016 NFL projected starters: Division breakdowns

Around The NFL is predicting the Week 1 starting lineups for all 32 teams. We will continue to add more division breakdowns in the days ahead.
Eagles RT Lane Johnson: 'Last year was an embarrassment for everybody involved'
A four-win season in 2020 led to a Eagles reboot, with the ouster of Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson and importing Nick Sirianni. RT Lane Johnson joined Good Morning Football and said the groundwork has been laid for a turnaround after last year's "embarrassment."
Von Miller: 2021 Broncos 'the best team we've been able to field in a long time'
Since winning Super Bowl 50, Von Miller has watched his Broncos wallow in mediocrity, finishing third or fourth in the AFC West four out of the past five seasons. But the LB is high on the team's roster this year.
Tyreek Hill: I've been 'grinding my tail off' after getting 'embarrassed' in Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill says he was embarrassed about the team's performance in February's 31-9 Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Winning Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at ESPYs a 'huge honor'
Chiefs G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was named the recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the 2021 ESPYs. The eight-year veteran shared his excitement regarding the honor on Sunday.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers plans to 'figure things out in a couple weeks'
Deadlines force decisions, and Aaron Rodgers has a major one impending. Whether he will play for the Packers, or anyone, in 2021 has been the question of the offseason. The reigning league MVP finally intimated this weekend that he'll have an answer shortly.
Former Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo announces retirement
Anthony Chickillo achieved his dreams. Now he's ready to hang up his cleats. The free-agent LB announced Sunday on his Instagram account that he is retiring from football after six NFL seasons.
Tom Brady, Buccaneers among winners at 2021 ESPY Awards
The NFL left its mark on the 2021 ESPY Awards, with Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers again standing out above the crowd.
This Week in NFL History (July 12 to July 18): HOF WRs Tim Brown, Art Monk retire
Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
Allen Robinson extension with Bears unlikely ahead of next week's deadline
The seven franchise-tagged players who haven't signed long-term deals have until next Thursday to get a multi-year contract done. Otherwise, they'll play 2021 on the one-year tender. Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin don't appear close.
Kenyan Drake: 'I feel like I might have a big role' in Raiders offense
The Raiders signed running back Kenyan Drake to add versatility alongside Josh Jacobs in the backfield. While Jacobs will remain the workhorse, Drake said he expects to have a sizable role within the offense.
Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore on contract situation: 'I just want what I'm worth'
Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore wants a new contract, making that desire abundantly clear this offseason, including holding out of mandatory minicamp. He told reporter Josina Anderson he wants a pay bump in line with the rest of the top five CBs in the game.