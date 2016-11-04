2016 NFL midseason predictions: Championship Sunday results

Published: Nov 04, 2016 at 02:46 AM

At the midpoint of the 2016 NFL season, our analysts refresh their predictions on the major individual awards, the entire playoff field and Championship Sunday/Super Bowl LI outcomes.

Click here to glance back at our analysts' preseason predictions.

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Judy Battista: Patriots over Steelers. The Steelers might be the only AFC team capable of pressing the Patriots with offensive firepower, but home-field advantage -- and defense -- will tip this game for New England.

Jeffri Chadiha: Patriots over Broncos. The Pats exact revenge for Tom Brady's suspension by returning to their seventh Super Bowl with him under center.

Gil Brandt: Patriots over Steelers. New England should have home-field advantage, and Tom Brady plays very well against Pittsburgh.

Maurice Jones-Drew: Raiders over Patriots. The Raiders won't just make it to the playoffs, they're going to the Super Bowl. You watch.

Brian Billick: Patriots over Steelers. It will be a high-scoring affair but Bill Belichick's defense will make a play when it matters most.

Gregg Rosenthal: Patriots over Chargers. If Philip Rivers somehow makes it thus far, the most glorious 10 weeks of his career are coming up.

Willie McGinest: Patriots over Steelers. There aren't a ton of teams who will challenge the Patriots, but if Ben Roethlisberger is healthy, the Steelers certainly can get back to the AFC title game.

Adam Schein: Patriots over Steelers. New England prevails, 42-28, as Tom Brady and Gronk dominate.

David Carr: Patriots over Steelers. History has shown us that these two organizations have what it takes to get the job done in January.

Charley Casserly: Patriots over Raiders. The Raiders' offense gets hot in the playoffs, but Tom Brady's experience wins out here.

Ike Taylor: Steelers over Patriots. This matchup shouldn't surprise anybody. Other than the Patriots, the AFC is wide open. I choose the Steelers because a lot of these players have postseason experience/success -- and I think that will translate into a win on Championship Sunday.

Colleen Wolfe: Patriots over Broncos. I've seen this movie so many times. Here's what happens: The Broncos keep the game close, but Tom Brady and the NE football factory are too much to stop. Trevor and Tom swap jerseys. Just kidding. That's ridiculous. I can't believe you would even suggest that.

Marcas Grant: Patriots over Raiders. This is likely to be another AFC coronation for Brady and Belichick, but look for the Raiders to establish themselves as future forces to be reckoned with.

Adam Rank: Patriots over Broncos. The only thing that derailed the Patriots last year was a muffed punt in Denver during the regular season. Otherwise New England gets home field and you know Peyton doesn't win there. It gets rectified here.

Alex Gelhar: Patriots over Steelers.Big Ben gets healthy enough for a deep playoff run, but falls short against Tom Brady and the loaded Patriots offense.

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Judy Battista: Seahawks over Vikings. A low-scoring defensive slugfest turns on the legs of Russell Wilson.

Jeffri Chadiha: Cowboys over Seahawks. The success of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott has been fun to watch so far. It will be even better in the postseason.

Gil Brandt: Seahawks over Cowboys. This will be a close one, but Russell Wilson puts Seattle over.

Maurice Jones-Drew: Cowboys over Vikings. The Cowboys' offense will win this battle against a stout Minnesota defense.

Brian Billick: Seahawks over Packers. The Seahawks stop the previously red-hot offense of Green Bay and win convincingly en route to Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson's third Super Bowl appearance.

Gregg Rosenthal: Seahawks over Packers. One team has a fantastic offensive line. The other has a fantastic defense. They should both look a lot different by the end of the season.

Willie McGinest: Seahawks over Eagles. Some big names in this matchup, but the main story: Carson Wentz hits Championship Sunday in his first season -- unfortunately, that's his run ends.

Adam Schein: Cowboys over Vikings.Cowboys win, 23-20, as Dallas' rookies shine on offense.

David Carr: Cowboys over Packers. Two dynamic offenses face off and we'll get a much closer game than their Week 6 meeting. Dallas still prevails, though.

Charley Casserly: Cowboys over Falcons. The miracle season continues as the offensive line and Ezekiel Elliott carry the Cowboys to the Super Bowl. You say an OL and RB can't do that? The Redskins did it with the Hogs and John Riggins in 1982.

Ike Taylor: Seahawks over Cowboys. The Seahawks are no strangers to the NFC title game. They're comfortable playing in prime time and their stars will outshine those of the Cowboys.

Colleen Wolfe: Cowboys over Eagles. I'm not happy about this. Until the Eagles add an elite outside receiver, they're not going to a Super Bowl -- at least not this year. Don't @ me. I've already yelled at myself. The Cowboys stay in Texas for the final game of the season and Tony Romo watches from the bench.

Marcas Grant: Falcons over Cowboys . An entertaining game, for sure, but the Dirty Birds will have a little too much offensive firepower for Dallas' diaper-dandy duo to compete with.

Adam Rank: Seahawks over Cowboys. Dak has been amazing and he doesn't look like he gets overwhelmed by much. But the pressure finally gets to him here. Well, pressure and the Seahawks' defense.

Alex Gelhar: Packers over Cowboys. Rodgers carries late-season momentum into another dominant postseason run that includes revenge over the Cowboys, who embarrassed him in the regular season.

