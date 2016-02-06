2016 'NFL Honors' complete list of winners

Comeback Player of the YearEric Berry provided the most resonant moment of the night talking about the times he "felt like I couldn't do it anymore" during his battle with cancer. He thanked his mom for being there for him during "lonely nights" and you could see how much the award meant to him. The night wrapped up with Anquan Boldin winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year, a worthy choice for one of the league's class acts of the last decade.