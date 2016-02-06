Around the NFL

2016 'NFL Honors' complete list of winners

Published: Feb 06, 2016 at 02:06 PM

This has been the season of Cam Newton. That continued Saturday night at NFL Honors when he won the MVP with 48 of 50 possible votes.

Newton and J.J. Watt winning big awards was not a surprise during the award show. Watt had a message for all the people that doubted him along the way.

"I was a 2-star recruit coming out, and now I have 3 DPOY awards. So... screw all of you guys for doubting me," Watt said.

It was an emotional night for many. Brett Favre, Tony Dungy, Kevin Greene, Marvin Harrison, Orlando Pace, Eddie DeBartolo Jr., Ken Stabler and Dick Stanfel were announced as the 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Comeback Player of the YearEric Berry provided the most resonant moment of the night talking about the times he "felt like I couldn't do it anymore" during his battle with cancer. He thanked his mom for being there for him during "lonely nights" and you could see how much the award meant to him. The night wrapped up with Anquan Boldin winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year, a worthy choice for one of the league's class acts of the last decade.

Here is the full list of winners from the evening:

»*2016 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year:*Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

»*FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year:*Carson Palmer, QB, Arizona Cardinals; Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota Vikings

»*AP Offensive Rookie of the Year:*Todd Gurley, RB, St. Louis Rams

»*AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Surface:*Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

»*Salute To Service Award Presented by USAA:*Vincent Jackson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

»*Clutch Performer of the Year:*Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

»*AP Coach of the Year presented by Lenovo:*Ron Rivera, Carolina Panthers

»*Art Rooney Award presented by Bose:*Charles Woodson, S, Oakland Raiders

»*AP Defensive Rookie of the Year:*Marcus Peters, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

»*AP Assistant Coach of the Year:*Wade Phillips, Denver Broncos

»*Don Shula HS Coach of the Year:* Michael Burnett, Tuscarora (Virginia) High School

»*"Greatness on the Road" Award presented by Courtyard:*Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

»*AP Defensive Player of the Year:*J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans

»*Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2016:*Brett Favre, QB; Kevin Greene, LB; Marvin Harrison, WR; Orlando Pace, OL; Tony Dungy, coach; Ken Stabler, QB; Dick Stanfel, OL; Eddie DeBartolo, owner

»*NFL.com Fantasy Player of the Year presented by SAP:*Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

»*Deacon Jones Award:*J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans

»*AP Comeback Player of the Year:*Eric Berry, S, Kansas City Chiefs

»*Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide:*Anquan Boldin, WR, San Francisco 49ers

»*Bridgestone Performance Play of the Year:*Aaron Rodgers' stunning Hail Mary vs. Lions

»*AP Most Valuable Player:*Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles clinch third straight playoff berth thanks to 49ers' win over Cardinals

The Philadelphia Eagles haven't kicked off in Week 15, and they haven't won a game this month, but they clinched a playoff berth on Sunday.
news

Niners clinch NFC West repeat with win over Cardinals 

San Francisco's win over Arizona on Sunday clinched the NFC West title for the 49ers. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Panthers got their second win of the season, the Cowboys clinched a playoff berth before kickoff and the Texans walked off with an overtime win.
news

Cowboys clinch third straight trip to postseason following losses by Packers, Falcons

Following the Panthers' win over the Falcons on Sunday afternoon, Dallas wrapped up its third straight postseason appearance.
news

Zach Wilson ruled out with concussion in loss vs. Dolphins; Jets eliminated from playoff contention

The Jets ruled out quarterback Zach Wilson with a concussion before halftime of Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Following the defeat and a win by the Texans, New York was eliminated from playoff contention. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 15: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 15 Sunday.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Eagles-Seahawks on Monday night

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down four things to watch for when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football."
news

Eagles assistant Matt Patricia to call defensive plays Monday vs. Seahawks; DC Sean Desai headed to booth

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning that assistant Matt Patricia will be on the sideline calling the plays into the green dot player starting Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (illness) downgraded to questionable vs. Seahawks

The Philadelphia Eagles have downgraded quarterback Jalen Hurts' status due to an illness to questionable for Monday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 15 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) inactive for Sunday's game versus Jets

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) is officially inactive for Miami's AFC East tilt against the New York Jets after sitting out of practice all week.
news

Browns QB Joe Flacco wants to play in 2024, has no intention on retiring 

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that Browns QB Joe Flacco wants to play next season and has no current thoughts of retiring, according to sources informed of the QB's situation.