2016 'NFL Honors' complete list of winners

This has been the season of Cam Newton. That continued Saturday night at NFL Honors when he won the MVP with 48 of 50 possible votes.
Newton and J.J. Watt winning big awards was not a surprise during the award show. Watt had a message for all the people that doubted him along the way.
"I was a 2-star recruit coming out, and now I have 3 DPOY awards. So... screw all of you guys for doubting me," Watt said.
It was an emotional night for many. Brett Favre, Tony Dungy, Kevin Greene, Marvin Harrison, Orlando Pace, Eddie DeBartolo Jr., Ken Stabler and Dick Stanfel were announced as the 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
Comeback Player of the YearEric Berry provided the most resonant moment of the night talking about the times he "felt like I couldn't do it anymore" during his battle with cancer. He thanked his mom for being there for him during "lonely nights" and you could see how much the award meant to him. The night wrapped up with Anquan Boldin winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year, a worthy choice for one of the league's class acts of the last decade.
Here is the full list of winners from the evening:
»*FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year:*Carson Palmer, QB, Arizona Cardinals; Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota Vikings
»*Don Shula HS Coach of the Year:* Michael Burnett, Tuscarora (Virginia) High School
»*Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2016:*Brett Favre, QB; Kevin Greene, LB; Marvin Harrison, WR; Orlando Pace, OL; Tony Dungy, coach; Ken Stabler, QB; Dick Stanfel, OL; Eddie DeBartolo, owner