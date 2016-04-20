2016 NFL Draft: Numbers say avoid picking a QB late in Round 1

First, it indicates the Rams were, again, doing the right thing in moving from No. 15 to No. 1, provided they're looking to hit on a franchise quarterback. While they could have taken a flier on someone like Paxton Lynch at No. 15, they're better off either grabbing one of the two top-rated arms in this draft class (Carson Wentz or Jared Goff) higher in the draft -- as they seem poised to do -- or waiting on a QB. Similarly, if the Eagles feel strongly about either Wentz or Goff, they were right to trade up with the Browns for the second overall spot, presumably to land their quarterback. Wentz and Goff are no guarantees to succeed, of course. But the historical numbers indicate that a viable quarterback is more likely to be found in the top third of the first round than at any other point in the draft.