2016 My Cause My Cleats: Xavier Rhodes and Jimbo Fisher connect to fight Farconi Anemia

I don't think anybody on the team knew what Fanconi anemia was. We all looked at each other, like, "What? What is this? How bad is it?" I mean, you were our coach - our fearless leader - and we were a bunch of warriors. And when we saw you standing up there in front of the team, and we saw you trying to hold back your emotions ... it really hit us hard. Some guys put their heads in their hands and prayed. Some guys just sat there in disbelief, shocked and confused. Some guys cried. All the things you and your family probably did when you found out yourselves.