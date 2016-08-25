2016 fantasy football sleepers

Prepping for your fantasy draft? Our NFL Fantasy analysts are here to help. Each analyst provides his top 10 sleepers for the 2016 fantasy season below.
Michael Fabiano's 2016 sleepers
- Duke Johnson, RB, Browns
- DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins
- Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
- Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants
- Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
- Derrick Henry, RB, Titans
- Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles
- Tyrod Taylor, QB, Bills
- Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers
- James White, RB, Patriots
Adam Rank's 2016 sleepers
- Jameis Winston, RB, Buccaneers
- Keith Marshall, RB, Redskins
- C.J. Prosise, RB, Seahawks
- Jordan Howard, RB, Bears
- Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
- Torrey Smith, WR, 49ers
- Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
- Kamar Aiken, WR, Ravens
- Willie Snead, WR, Saints
- Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants
- Zach Miller, TE, Bears
Marcas Grants's 2016 sleepers
- Donte Moncrief, WR, Colts
- Chris Ivory, RB, Jaguars
- Julius Thomas, TE, Jaguars
- Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants
- Corey Coleman, WR, Browns
- Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
- Tavon Austin, WR, Rams
- Derrick Henry, RB, Titans
- Kamar Aiken, WR, Ravens
- Tyrod Taylor, QB, Bills
James Koh's 2016 sleepers
- Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
- Kirk Cousins, QB, Redskins
- Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
- Tajae Sharpe, WR, Titans
- Michael Thomas, WR, Saints
- Charles Sims, RB, Buccaneers
- Rashad Jennings, RB, Giants
- Cameron Artis-Payne, RB, Panthers
- Tevin Coleman, RB, Falcons
- Spencer Ware, RB, Chiefs
Alex Gelhar's 2016 sleepers
- Kamar Aiken, WR, Ravens
- Rashad Jennings, RB, Giants
- Zach Miller, TE, Bears
- Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
- Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
- Isaiah Crowell, RB, Browns
- Dwayne Allen, TE, Colts
- Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings
- Bilal Powell, RB, Jets
- LeGarrette Blount, RB, Patriots
Matt Franciscovich's 2016 sleepers
- Isaiah Crowell, RB, Browns
- Christine Michael, RB, Seahawks
- Jared Cook, TE, Packers
- T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jaguars
- Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
- Travis Benjamin, WR, Chargers
- Rishard Matthews, WR, Titans
- Derek Carr, QB, Raiders
- Robert Griffin III, QB, Browns
- Charles Sims, RB, Buccaneers
Matt Harmon's 2016 sleepers
- Alex Smith, QB, Chiefs
- Bilal Powell, RB, Jets
- Spencer Ware, WR, Chiefs
- Chris Thompson, RB, Redskins
- Kamar Aiken, WR, Ravens
- Tajae Sharpe, WR, Titans
- Bruce Ellington, WR, 49ers
- Mohamed Sanu, WR, Falcons
- Willie Snead, WR, Saints
- Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants