2016 fantasy football sleeper candidates

Giovani Bernard, RB, Cincinnati Bengals: This is a weird one to say because he's had success on the NFL level, but he's being undervalued in most drafts. Don't fall for the Jeremy Hill thing. He's only effective when the Bengals are winning. Which the team won't be doing a lot of this season. I know a lot of Cincy fans were upset (putting is mildly, like the brown salsa at Baja Fresh) when I said this team would be 4-12 bad early in the offseason. I'm still sticking with this prediction. The team does have a lot of talent, that's true. So do all of teams in the league. Well, maybe not Cleveland. But every team is loaded. The margin for error is razor-thin in the NFL. So with a debilitating loss to the Steelers in the playoffs, combined with the loss of some offensive talent and the departure of Hue Jackson, this Bengals team is going to step back this year. I'm sorry to be the one to have to tell you.