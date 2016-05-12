2016 dynasty rookie fantasy rankings by position

This wide receiver class is extremely top heavy, so if you have a need at the position do what you can to get one of the guys in my top five. Not much separates Coleman, Treadwell, and Doctson for me, as each landed in a favorable spot. Coleman's quarterback situation could be question mark, though he should see plenty of targets which could help mitigate erratic play (much like what happened to DeAndre Hopkins last year). Treadwell is in a low-volume passing offense, but is now the clear-cut No. 1 option and should be a beast in the red zone. Meanwhile, Doctons could have to deal with Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson for targets this year, but next year one (or both) could be gone, paving his way to the true No. 1 wide receiver role. Shepard is in a perfect situation and could provide immediate returns for owners this season, especially if Victor Cruz takes time getting back up to speed after his patellar tendon tear two seasons ago. He could easily see 100 targets in the Giants offense. Thomas immediately becomes one of the Saints' top red zone threats, and should be able to carve out a nice role as the big-bodied possession receiver. catching passes from Drew Brees doesn't hurt, either. Boyd figures to be the No. 2 wide receiver behind A.J. Green, but I fear his athletic limitations will keep his fantasy ceiling relatively low. He'll be hard-pressed to get looks in the red zone behind Green, Tyler Eifert and Jeremy Hill, too. Fuller is a homerun hitter who will likely bring week-to-week volatility, but also the potential for a week-winning performance. Carroo is a talented player, but he joins a crowded wide receiving corps headlined by target-hog Jarvis Landry. Rounding out the top 10, Thomas could get on the field early in the Rams lackluster wide receiving corps, while Mitchell is an talented player in a good situation in New England, though early returns could be minimal.