2016 All-Pro Team projections

This is the year for Eli. If ever he is going to prove himself as the "elite" QB his supporters claim he is, 2016 is the time. New York has a better defense, meaning Manning won't be compensating. He's been highly effective in Ben McAdoo's offense over the last two years. Victor Cruz is back in the fold (we think), Odell Beckham Jr. is a stud and rookie Sterling Shepard is garnering plenty of buzz entering this season. Tom Brady is out four games, Cam Newton could come back to Earth a bit, so ... Why not?